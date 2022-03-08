Women's Day 2022: Women Are ‘Breaking The Bias' By Taking Charge Over Their Own Reproductive Systems

Opting for pregnancy later in life is OK but you should plan it ahead.

Every year, International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8. Under the theme #BreakTheBias, the global campaign this year aims to raise awareness around bias and encourage action toward women's equality.

Today, an increasing number of women worldwide are delaying pregnancy, by choice, due to other priorities like educational or career demands, or because they have not yet found a partner. But it is also a fact that a woman's fertility starts to decline by age 30 and keeps on dropping steadily. Moreover, risks of pregnancy complications increase as they get older. Hence, millennial women are also increasingly taking control over their reproductive systems and are opting for social egg freezing or In Vitro fertility (IVF) treatments. For a woman who plans to conceive later, egg freezing ensures that her eggs are safe and frozen for about a period of 10 years so that she can have a child as per her choice of time.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the HealthSite spoke to the country's leading fertility experts to better understand how women are breaking the bias of taking charge over their own reproductive systems, and all the things that women need to consider if they are planning a late pregnancy.

Planning a late pregnancy: Safe options you can consider

Dr Gunjan Sabherwal, Fertility Expert, Nova Southend IVF and Fertility, Gurgaon, said, "It is seen that with growing career concerns and financial stability many couples seek parenthood late in their life. However, the picture turns gruesome as the age starts increasing. The case is not only applicable for women; men too face difficulty in terms of maintaining their fertility level."

"Age takes a toll on fertility. Sperm quality decreases in men and women find it hard to conceive. So, chances of spontaneous pregnancy as well as chances of successful IVF also diminish," he added.

The ideal age to conceive naturally is between 25 and 30. However, if you are opting for pregnancy later in life, all is not lost.

"You should plan ahead. Some of the options might be - a plan for good prenatal care, regular visits to your doctor, keep a track of your period cycle, getting your and your partner's fertility rate checked and most importantly staying positive. Other viable options involve egg freezing, artificial insemination (IVF) or opting for donor eggs," noted Dr Sabherwal.

What is the best age to freeze your eggs?

Egg freezing is a good option if you're not ready to become pregnant now but want to make sure you can get pregnant later. But what is the ideal age to freeze your eggs? Dr Sonia Malik, Program Director, Nova Fertility & IVF, New Delhi, answers the question in this video.

Things to keep in mind before you begin your IVF journey

A couple who has been told to undergo IVF treatment may have many questions about the treatment, such as whether the procedure is safe, it is painful, what is the success rate, etc. In the video below, Dr. Aswati Nair, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Delhi, talks about certain things a couple should keep in mind before they begin their IVF journey. Watch the video here:

