Diminished ovarian reserve is a common cause of female infertility in India. It affects women of any age and around ten per cent of women in India have this condition. To get a successful pregnancy several women with diminished ovarian reserve consult their IVF doctor. It is among the best treatments available to become pregnant with diminished ovarian reserve. Before talking about more diminished ovarian reserve let us understand what it means. What Is Diminished Ovarian Reserve? The term “ovarian reserve” means your egg’s quality and number also known as oocytes. It means that your egg’s number and quality are fewer than expected