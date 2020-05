Many people struggle with the problem of infertility today. There may be many causes behind this. The pressures of modern life, stress, a hectic life and an unhealthy lifestyle are a few factors that may lead to this condition. Another cause could be the fact that many women try to get pregnant at a later age than before. But whatever the cause, infertility can cause immense mental trauma and also put a strain on relationships. Also Read - Want to boost your fertility? 5 foods that you must add to your diet

According to some experts, chemicals in many things that we commonly use may also be contributing to this condition. Today, almost everything that we use on a regular basis are laden with harmful chemicals. From cosmetics to household products, all contain some amount of chemicals in them. Even some foods contain some natural compounds that may be preventing you from becoming pregnant. Though the effects may not be obvious immediately, it does take a toll on your health in the long run. Infertility may be one of the side effects of using these products. Also Read - Infertility: We bet you didn’t know these facts

Here, let us look at a few things that may be making you infertile. Read on and be sure to avoid these things if you are trying to conceive.

Heavy metal

Many products that you use on a daily basis may contain heavy metals. Zinc, cadmium and mercury are a few that can damage the reproductive system. Cigarette smoke releases cadmium and you inhale lead via petrol fumes, house paint and cosmetics. If you have dental fillings, you may be in danger from mercury and you may be exposed to aluminum from some types of cookware, toothpastes, deodorants and antiperspirants. Over times, there is a build up of these heavy metals in your body. This is bad for egg health and quality. It also prevents your body from absorbing minerals that are essential for conception.

Caffeine

Surprised? Don’t be, because it is true. Caffeine suppresses muscle activity in the fallopian tubes, which carry eggs from the ovaries to the womb. If you have too many caffeinated drinks, it can also have a negative effect on your estrogen levels and this may lead to endometriosis associated infertility. So go easy on all drinks that contain caffeine be it coffee, tea, carbonated and energy drinks and also chocolates.

Triclosan

Most anti-bacterial soaps, detergents, toothpastes and body washes have this chemical. It increases the risk of infertility and causes early puberty. It may also cause disruptions in the functioning of endocrine hormones. Triclosan can affect the reproductive hormones and suppress the natural production of estrogen. It can also cause changes in a woman’s menstrual cycle and ovulation.

Aspartame

If you are trying to conceive, then stay away from artificial sweeteners. These contain aspartame, which is a chemical food additive. Almost anything that has ‘diet friendly’ or ‘sugar free’ on the label contains this chemical. Aspartame can change a woman’s menstruation cycle and cause infertility. It can also cause insulin resistance, which is a common cause of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). PCOS has a negative effect on ovulation.