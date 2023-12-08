The Role Of Diet In Fertility And Egg Freezing

Various elements like genetics, lifestyle choices, and environmental exposures influence the concept of fertility. Lifestyle and diet choices, including nutrition, physical activity, stress levels, caffeine, alcohol and smoking, have a significant impact on fertility. However, the most effective treatment to keep young and healthy fertility is the process of egg freezing, in which women can preserve their immature eggs for future use.

Lifestyle Choices

They can influence egg quality and fertility by modulating the physiological processes associated with reproduction. By improving metabolic health, decreasing inflammation, increasing blood flow to the reproductive organs, and modulating the hypothalamic-pituitary-ovarian axis, physical activity can have a positive impact on fertility, but engaging in strenuous or excessive physical activity can detrimentally impact fertility through its ability to disturb the menstrual cycle, deplete ovarian reserve, and hinder implantation. Therefore, Dr Nisha Bhatnagar, MBBS. MD (ObGyn), Medical Director of Infinite Fertility, advises women who desire to conceive or preserve their eggs to engage in the recommended amount of physical activity.

Dietary Choices

Nutrition and diet are two of the most essential factors for reproductive health. A dietary regimen should furnish sufficient micronutrients such as carbohydrates, lipids, and proteins, critical for egg development and hormone balance. Specifically, there is a correlation between diet patterns, improved fertility rates, and outcomes about assisted reproductive technologies, including egg storage. Mediterranean diet is a highly recommended diet; it consists of fruits, vegetables, whole cereals, legumes, fish, nuts, and olive oil; a modest amount of dairy products, wine and eggs is recommended; and a deficient intake of red meat, processed meat, and sweets are some of the defining features of this diet.

Caffeine

Caffeine can interfere with the maturation and fertilization of eggs, which in turn increases the risk of anovulation and polycystic ovary syndrome, impeding embryo implantation and heightening the risk of miscarriage. The success rate of egg freezing may be impacted by caffeine. The recommended caffeine intake when freezing eggs and for fertility is 200mg daily.

Alcohol

Alcohol has a marginal impact on fertility and egg freezing. Alcohol can impact fertility through mediums such as hormonal imbalance disruption, ovulation impairment, PCOS - polycystic ovary syndrome and heightened susceptibility to ovulation dysfunction. Alcohol can compromise egg and embryo quality, which increases the likelihood of abortion and difficulty in egg retrieval. Moderate alcohol is recommended for women trying to freeze their eggs or trying to conceive, such as no more than one drink per day, or the best thing to do is to avoid alcohol altogether.

