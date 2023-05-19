The Future Of Indian IVF Industry And The Factors Enabling Growth

Oocyte cryopreservation will be a game changer in the field of fertility

The future of IVF industry is going to be completely in fertility preservation, say experts at Ferty9 Fertility Centre.

Infertility is a rising problem worldwide, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimating that roughly 1 in 6 people globally experience infertility. The sedentary lifestyle of people and late parenthood are among the major factors contributing to the increased number of infertility cases. As increasing number of couples opt for fertility treatments, the Indian fertility industry is witnessing a huge growth, and the future looks extremely promising. Invitro Fertilisation treatment (IVF) is a boon for millions of infertile couples around the world enabling them to have their biological children.

According to a report by Allied Market Research, the India IVF services market size is expected to grow to $3,721.99 Million by 2030. It valued at $793.27 Million in 2020.

Experts at Ferty9 Fertility Centre say the future of IVF industry is going to be completely in fertility preservation.

India is likely to become the "Fertility treatment capital of the world"

Giving insights on the Indian IVF industry, Vinesh Gadhia, CEO and Executive Director on Board, Ferty9 Fertility Centre, says, "Today we have 2500 IVF clinics that are established and growing and performing 250,000 IVF cycles per annum, with 17-18 per cent CAGR growth. In the next 2-3 years, India is likely to become the "Fertility treatment capital of the world".

According to Vinesh, the future of IVF Sector is going to be completely in fertility preservation, along with millions of young women opting to freeze their gametes in late 20s/early 30s and empowering themselves to make their lifestyle choices, without adversely affecting their plans of parenthood.

Factors Enabling Growth

"The modernized world has changed several misconceptions from the past to grounds that are much more lawful and reasonable. Modern problems require modern solutions is a statement that demonstrates a world in itself," opines Dr. Jyothi Budhi, Medical Director, Ferty9 Fertility Centre.

Dr. Jyothi points out some of the key elements that are transforming the IVF sector and will further boosts the growth of the fertility industry:

For female infertility: Oocyte cryopreservation will be a game changer in the field of fertility. Oocyte cryopreservation at the right age can increase the success rate of IVF, while enabling women to pursue their careers without the hurry to conceive. With the availability of various predictors of ovarian reserve, like AFC count and hormone biomarkers, these tests have significantly helped women to decide what is most suited for them.

In male infertility: Different sperm selection methods like MAC, and microfluidic chip has helped in increasing the chances of pregnancy, especially in males who have high DNA fragmentation issues.

Electronic Witness System: Ethics integrity and transparency form the core of fertility treatments. With hundreds of egg, sperm and embryo samples being handled day in and day out at the fertility centres undertaking IVF treatment there are chances of human error. Any sample mismatch can result in grave consequences leading to the failure to conceive. These errors can result in depression and disappointment among couples.

This is where Fertility Center felt the need to bring in new technology. EWS (Electronic witnessing system). In the case of EWS, radiofrequency is used to produce identification tags for each sample. All the steps in IVF are identified, monitored and recorded thereby making the process highly effective.

Pre-Implantations Genetic Screening: Newer developments like polygenetic risk scoring can also help couples who carry hereditary problems like diabetes to exclude the embryo with the problems so that the offspring don't carry the diabetic gene.

With the ART ACT 2021 a shape is given to ART practice. Rules and regulations are in place so there is a possibility of quick adaptation of the law and following it stringently for organized chain of centres.

