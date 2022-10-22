Stigma Around Infertility: Social Pressures Faced By Women Who Can't Conceive

Though the awareness towards family planning is growing in India, the stigma around infertility still continues to plague the society.

The onset of pregnancy is welcomed and widely celebrated in every culture. Families expect the couple to share the news of pregnancy as soon as they can and thus, the social pressure starts. However, families need to understand that it's a personal decision for the couple to take. If they want to take time to plan their family, it should be nobody else's business to interfere. It is fine if the couple is vocal about their choices of not having children for a few years but what about those who want to have children but can't conceive even after trying for years?

The constant questioning can add on to their stress which can also reduce their chances of conception. Families sometimes don't hesitate to add onto their despair and frustration. Imagine the grief of a woman who is constantly being asked about having children which makes it even more difficult for her to come out with infertility. Though the awareness towards family planning is growing in India, the stigma around infertility still continues to plague the society.

Stigma attached to infertility

According to WHO, the cases of infertility are increasing by 17 per cent in India and yet the treatment is out of reach for most of the couples. Sometimes it is not about the availability of clinics but about the awareness around the issue. Couples are shy and ignorant to discuss such issues and dealing with infertility has a lot to do with facing the social stigma around it, especially for women. The discussion about sex and infertility is not common in even the most progressive families of the country. Women are expected to grow the family tree and often feel social pressure to do so. In such a scenario it becomes extremely difficult for them to come out with such health complications.

What are the social consequences of infertility?

Parents get emotional fulfilment and social status with having children. They are also considered as an investment by parents for old age. Unfortunately, women can face social stigma, mental distress, and even domestic violence in some cases if they come out with infertility. There can be more severe consequences in rural areas where people can lack awareness of such issues.

Also, many a times, the male partner could be facing fertility issues, however they fail to get tested or are unwilling to do so. The consequence of which has to be borne by the female partner, who is blamed for not conceiving. Sometimes the husbands get remarried if their wife is not able to bear a child. It is very important that men also get tested for fertility issues, so that the women are not victimized

Finding solutions to break the stigma

Many people feel reluctant to speak about such health complications and thus, the first step towards breaking the stigma starts with acceptance. People would rather go for spiritual solutions than a certified doctor. The thought of coming out with infertility is terrifying for people especially the ones who reside in the rural areas. More awareness is needed in this area to make people aware about such issues. They need to learn the basics of how reproduction works and things like infertility are out of the control of an individual. These stigmas can only go away with the spread of right knowledge and with the help of medical technology. But everything starts with self-acceptance.

Conclusion

There are a number of procedures made possible with the help of medical science and they are helping thousands of couples to conceive. There is nothing shameful about going through infertility. Make sure you educate the people around you and educate them with the right information. The only way we can fight this stigma is through the spread of valid knowledge. Make sure to equip yourself with the valid knowledge and seek the right help.

The article is contributed by Dr. Lakshmi Chirumamilla, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Hyderabad.