Sperm Extraction For IVF/ICSI: Various Sperm Retrieval Techniques And When They Are Used

Some men may have zero sperm in their semen. The condition is called Azoospermia. The absence of sperm in a man's ejaculate can be caused by an obstruction in the reproductive system, hormonal disorders, ejaculation issues, or problems with testicular anatomy or function. Many of these reasons are curable, and fertility can be restored.

Dr Karishma Dafle, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune, tells us more about azoospermia and the various sperm retrieval techniques used extracting sperm for IVF/ICSI in men with azoospermia.

Diagnosis of Azoospermia

Azoospermia is identified when your sperm sample shows no sperm when inspected under a high-powered microscope after a centrifuge spin on two or more different occasions.

Once the diagnosis is made, we take a detailed history of the patient to find out the cause of Azoospermia. A physical examination of the male partner is done. A few hormone tests, an ultrasound of the scrotum and genetic information-related tests are also suggested.

Types of Azoospermia

Azoospermia is classified into two types: obstructive and non-obstructive.

Obstructive azoospermia: A blockage or missing link in the epididymis, vas deferens, or elsewhere along your reproductive canal causes azoospermia. You are creating sperm, but it is being kept from leaving your body, thus there is no detectable amount of sperm in your sperm.

Nonobstructive azoospermia: You have low or no sperm production due to problems in the structure or function of the testicles or other factors.

Sperms are produced in the testes but are not released due to tube obstruction in obstructive azoospermia. In non-obstructive azoospermia, sperms are not produced in the testes. FSH levels and testicular volume can help determine which type of azoospermia a patient has.

Various sperm retrieval techniques

There are various sperm retrieval techniques that are used for extracting sperm for IVF/ICSI in men with azoospermia. These include:

Aspiration of testicular sperm (TESA)

TESA is a process for men who are having their sperm extracted for IVF/ICSI. For males with obstructive azoospermia (s/p vasectomy), TESA is done. When TESA does not give enough tissue/sperm, an open testis biopsy is required.

Aspiration of Percutaneous Epididymal Sperm (PESA)

PESA is a treatment used to collect sperm for IVF/ICSI in men who have obstructive azoospermia from a previous vasectomy or infection. It is performed under local anesthetic in the operating room or office and is timed to coincide with the egg retrieval of the female spouse.

Extraction of testicular sperm (TESE)

TESE is often performed under sedation in the operating theatre, however, it can also be performed in the office under local anesthetic alone. During this technique, patients often cryopreserve sperm for future IVF/ICSI. MicroTESE has surpassed this as the best method of retrieval for men who have no sperm in their ejaculate (azoospermia) due to a production issue.

Aspiration of Microepididymal Sperm (MESA)

MESA is a surgery for males who have vasal or epididymal blockage (s/p vasectomy, congenital bilateral vas deferens absence). MESA provides for a greater collection of mature sperm than aspiration procedures, and it is the ideal method of retrieval for males with congenital bilateral absence of the vas deferens as it does not interfere with testicular steroid synthesis.

Can Azoospermia be treated?

The etiology of azoospermia determines the treatment. Genetic testing and counseling are frequently used to better understand and treat azoospermia. Treatment options include:

If your azoospermia is caused by a blockage, surgery can unblock tubes or repair and join abnormal or never formed tubes.

If low hormone production is the primary cause, you may be prescribed hormone therapy. Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG), clomiphene, anastrozole, and letrozole are all hormones.

If a varicocele is causing low sperm production, the troublesome veins can be cut up surgically while the surrounding tissues are intact.

In some cases, sperm may be extracted directly form the testicle by a thorough biopsy.

If viable sperm is present, it can be extracted from the testes, epididymis, or vas deferens for use in assisted pregnancy methods such as IVF or intracytoplasmic sperm injection (the injection of one sperm into one egg). If the reason for your azoospermia is deemed to be something that can be passed down to children, your healthcare professional may prescribe genetic testing of your sperm before considering assisted conception methods.

Each etiology of azoospermia has a unique prognosis. Many causes of azoospermia are treatable. Your healthcare team and you will collaborate to establish the cause of your azoospermia and treatment choices. Hormonal issues and obstructive causes of azoospermia are frequently curable, and fertility can be restored in some cases. If testicular problems are the reason, live sperm can still be extracted for use in assisted reproductive procedures.