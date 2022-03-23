Sleepless Nights Can Lead To Infertility; Ways To Induce Better Sleep

Did you know a lack of sleep can trigger many health problems, including infertility? Here's everything you need to know and how you can reduce the risk.

Lack of sleep and infertility ever wondered if they are related? While everything from your weight to your drinking habits can weigh on your ability to conceive, however people hardly ever understand how sleep plays a crucial role here. And lack of sleep affects fertility negatively. But how?

Dr Rana Choudhary, Consultant Obstetrician, Gynecologist and Reproductive Medicine (Fertility) specialist, Masina Hospital, Mumbai says, "In women trying to achieve pregnancy, lack of sleep could decrease their chances of conception. Further couples already undergoing fertility treatment can have insomnia due to the stress of treatment itself. According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, women with low quality sleep had lower rates of fertility."

How Exactly Does Sleep Increase The Chances Of Infertility?

If you have been having bouts of insomnia lately, don't worry you are not alone. Several people suffer from sleepless nights due to a number of problems such as stress and anxiety. Lack of sleep can even trigger problems beyond your control if the condition is left unmanaged.

Dr Rana highlights, "Sleep Patterns impact your hormones and can disturb the menstrual cycle. Getting in your recommended 7-8 hours each night can improve levels of progesterone, oestrogen, Leptin, and Follicle-Stimulating Hormones (FSH) all of which are crucial to achieving pregnancy."

She furthers adds that studies have shown that blue light from our electronics is keeping us from getting good quality sleep and negatively impacting fertility. "Blue light emitted by electronics suppresses melatonin, a key hormone that helps sleep and protects the eggs. Without adequate melatonin production, your egg quality can suffer."

Suggesting some ways for people who work the night shift, she recommended, "if you work the night shift and are trying to conceive, you may want to consider changing your schedule as this can disrupt your circadian rhythm, causing hormonal imbalances, lower oestrogen levels, and irregular menses."

Suggestions To Not Let Lack Of Sleep Disrupt Your Life

Not getting enough sleep is something that affects many of us and can lead to complications. But there are plenty of ways that can benefit you and help you get a restorative night's sleep. Dr Rana Choudhary recommends the following steps to not let lack of sleep ruin your chances of having a baby:

Get 7-8 hours of sleep every night.

Put away computers, phones, tablets, and other electronics at least an hour before bedtime.

If you work night shifts, ask your employer if you can change your schedule or at least change the lighting.

Healthy Habits Can Help Improve The Quality Of Life

A comfortable, revitalising night's sleep can make a significant difference in your entire quality of life. The importance of sleep in your fertility is well-established. Making sure you and your partner are doing everything you can to promote a healthy lifestyle, such as avoiding excessive alcohol, quitting smoking, eating a healthy diet, and getting regular exercise, will not only increase your chances of becoming pregnant but will also lay the groundwork for you and your family to live a long and healthy life.