Fertility treatment is no doubt a stressful procedure for a couple. At times, stress becomes so intense that either of the partners starts withdrawing and isolating from family, friends, and community. This happens mostly with women because the anxiety and anticipation tend to make them overwhelmed about the whole situation. This is exactly when she needs the support of her partner. It’s essential that the male partner communicates with his wife so that he not only lets him know you are there for her but also helps her express what she is going through. Also Read - Male Fertility: Varicocele Could Potentially Lead To Infertility In Men

Even a study of 525 infertile couples presented at the 57th annual meeting of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, has clarified that women are more likely to feel depressed about the whole situation than their partners. Female depression is especially common in couples in which partners feel different levels of stress. Also Read - Azoospermia Leads To Infertility In Men; Know All about The Condition

Tips For Fathers To Support In Fertility Journey

Here are some tried and tested advice for the fathers-to-be on how their close involvement in the fertility journey can make the whole process less cumbersome and stressful for their partners: Also Read - Fertility Myths: 5 Common Male Infertility Myths Busted

Respect Her Feelings

If your partner doesn’t want to go to a party or talk to somebody over the phone then instead of being indifferent to her, respect and support her decision. Try and understand what is letting her not do those things. It’s only she knows what she’s going through.

Don’t Hide Your Feelings

Sometimes, in order to manage so many responsibilities, men tend to ignore their own feelings thinking it might aggravate the issue. While women are generally expressive about their feelings, men are exactly the opposite of them. Sharing your own feelings also enable your partner also to open up. Bottling up your own feelings makes your partner more alienated and alone.

Share The Burden

After a diagnosis of infertility, there are many options that couples consider, including IUI treatments, and sometimes both husband and wife may have to go for treatments together. They involve a whole lot of paperwork, uncomfortable questions from doctors and invasive procedures for the man as well as the woman. In such a circumstance, it’s critical to rely on one another, speak, and make the process easier for one another.

Do Your Part Diligently

If your partner needs medical help, make sure to schedule an appointment with a doctor for you both. One should not forget the fact that men are also partly responsible for infertility in as much as 50 per cent of cases, where couples struggle to conceive. When you people are going through infertility issues, your doctor may recommend medical treatments or lifestyle changes to boost your chances for parenthood. Many causes of male infertility are treatable and curable.

Set Goals

Infertility treatment is not merely a procedure but also a life-altering journey for a couple. It demands a whole lot of patience, perseverance and understanding. Before you kick start the procedure, set goals about how much time and money the two of you would be willing to spend. Do your own research and speak to the doctor.

With so much pressure from society and your own family members, infertility is often extremely hard to go through for a woman. If she doesn’t get the support of her spouse at this crucial point in time then it often leads to feelings of hopelessness, or inadequacy. Remember the points mentioned above, as it will help you face infertility and usher in parenthood in your lives.

(Authored by Dr Aswati Nair, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, New Delhi)