Secondhand Smoking Can Also Affect Your Reproductive Health, Lead To Infertility: Warn Experts

If your spouse smokes, getting pregnant can become difficult.

More than 30 per cent of Indian adults are exposed to secondhand smoking or passive smoking. Both smoking and passive smoking can lead to infertility.

Smoking not only causes lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, and lung diseases, but it can also take a toll on your reproductive health. Tobacco use is associated with erectile dysfunction, low sperm count in men, infertility, ectopic pregnancy, premature birth, low birth weight, spontaneous abortion, as well as miscarriage. So, if you smoke, it is high time you quit it to protect your reproductive health.

How smoking affects your reproductive health

Smoking has negative effects on both men and women. It can make a couple difficult to conceive.

Dr Karishma Dafle, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune, said, "Smoking is dangerous for one's reproductive health. Men who smoke tend to have damaged DNA in their sperm and this can cause fertility. Smoking can be the reason behind erectile dysfunction (ED), which is the inability to maintain an erection during sexual intercourse and affects reproduction. It disrupts the normal ovarian function, reduces the number of mature eggs that can be fertilized by reducing the egg count, in females. Women who smoke tend to enter menopause earlier."

The toxins in cigarettes impact the entire body along with the reproductive system, warned Dr. Preethika Shetty, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi.

Dr. Shetty continued, "Smoking reduces semen quality including semen volume, sperm density, motility, and viability. Thus, the sperm cannot fertilize the egg. Chemicals (such as nicotine, cyanide, and carbon monoxide) in cigarettes speed up the loss rate of eggs. Infertility rates are high in smokers when compared to non-smokers. Women who smoke heavily for a long duration are known to have weak immune systems. They are more prone to stroke and heart attacks than men. Difficulty in conceiving, poor quality of female eggs, premature deliveries, low birth weight babies, heart attacks and lung diseases complicating the pregnancies and delivery process, and withdrawal symptoms during pregnancy."

Smoking is also a very well-known risk factor for cancer cervix. Hence, Dr. Shetty advises everyone to quit or limit smoking as soon as possible and take medical help whenever required.

Smoking during pregnancy can cause these complications

According to Dr Dafle, smoking during pregnancy can cause tissue damage in the fetus. "It causes ectopic pregnancy, premature birth, low birth weight, spontaneous abortion, lungs of the baby failing to develop properly, birth defects such as cleft lip and/or cleft palate, or miscarriage. Babies who are exposed to second-hand smoke after birth are more likely to die of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)," she stated.

Further, she noted that men and women who smoke have a negative response to fertility treatment than non-smokers who tend to have trouble while conceiving.

"Quitting smoking will help one boost his/her fertility, improve your chances of conceiving, will make you healthy, is good for the baby. It also lowers the risk of miscarriage and birth defects in the baby," concluded Dr. Dafle.

Even secondhand smoking can lead to infertility

India is home to 12 per cent of the world's smokers, according to WHO. What is more concerning is that more than 30 per cent of Indian adults are exposed to secondhand smoking or passive smoking, either in an indoor workplace, at a restaurant or on public transport.

"Secondhand smoke contains all of the carcinogenic and poisonous substances that a smoker inhales, but at much higher concentrations. Toxins in second-hand smoke are not filtered like those absorbed straight from a cigarette. Furthermore, as side-stream smoke is produced at lower temperatures, it emits even more hazardous compounds," Dr. Aswati Nair, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Delhi.

Citing research findings, Dr. Nair cautioned that even passive smoking has negative consequences on women's capacity to conceive. She said, "It impacts women's fertility potential by affecting not just the ovaries but also the endometrial lining. If her spouse smokes, or if she spends time breathing others' smoke, getting pregnant can become difficult and likely take considerably longer than usual. In men, passive smoking causes DNA damage in sperms causing not just infertility but also bringing about epigenetic changes in embryos that are potential babies."

Further elaborating on how second-hand smoking impacts a woman's reproductive health, Dr. Nair said:

Passive smoking disrupts the proper functioning of hormones involved in conception and pregnancy. It is also a great danger to the woman's cervix, which is the passage in the uterus through which sperm enters to fertilize an egg. It is also said to decrease the number of eggs available for retrieval and increase the number of canceled cycles.

Additionally, various cigarette smoke products (benzopyrene, cadmium, and cotinine, a nicotine metabolite) reach the ovarian follicle, and the remains of cotinine have been linked to lower egg fertilization potential.

Current or past smokers had a 14 per cent higher risk of infertility, whereas passive smokers, who were exposed to the highest amounts of fumes, had an 18 per cent higher risk of infertility as compared to non-smokers.

"The one and only way forward is - Quit Smoking and try not to be close or near a person smoking," she said.

While staying away from tobacco smoking can enhance fertility, the loss in egg production is irreversible. The longer a person stays away from the exposure of tobacco smoke, the lower the risk of pregnancy issues caused by smoking, she added.