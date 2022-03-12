Secondary Infertility: Causes and Treatment Options

Secondary infertility refers to the inability to conceive or carry a baby to delivery after previously giving birth without any help from fertility medications or treatments. If you and your partner have been unsuccessfully trying to conceive for six months to a year, you may have secondary infertility. Secondary infertility is as common as primary infertility and can occur in either men or women.

Causes of secondary infertility in men

Reduced testosterone level: As testosterone plays a significant role in sperm production, a decline in testosterone levels can cause secondary infertility. Ageing, injury to urinary or genital organs, or certain medical conditions can cause this decline.

Testicular varicocele: It is a condition in which the enlargement of veins in the scrotum causes low sperm production, leading to infertility problems in men.

Poor-quality semen: Since semen carries sperms to the eggs; it is essential to have good-quality semen for fertilisation.

Prostate enlargement: Prostate enlargement can lower sperm count, causing problems with normal ejaculation, further leading to infertility.

Prostate removal: Removal of the prostate is mainly due to cancer or other diseases. There is a chance that the semen can flow backwards after the prostate removal.

Drugs: Certain drugs like antibiotics and medications that treat high blood pressure can cause low sperm count and poor sperm quality,

Chemicals and sexual lubricants: Exposure to certain chemicals like pesticides and lead and the use of specific sexual lubricants can impact a man's fertility.

Causes of secondary infertility in women

Lack of good quality eggs: Some women have difficulty creating new eggs after birth as they are born with a limited supply of eggs. If a woman is over 40, they face a decline in the number of eggs with age. However, autoimmune or genetic conditions might be the reason for the low numbers of good quality eggs.

Problems with the fallopian tubes: Fallopian tubes carry eggs from the ovaries to the uterus and blockage of fallopian tubes can cause infertility in women.

Endometriosis : It is a medical condition in which the tissue that grows inside the uterus grows on the ovaries or bowel surfaces.

Polycystic ovary syndrome : This syndrome causes irregular, painful menstrual periods. Women with this condition are at risk of infertility as they fail to release eggs regularly.

Breastfeeding: Constant breastfeeding causes the body to stop ovulating or releasing eggs for potential fertilisation.

Weight gain: Excessive weight gain leads to ovary dysfunction in some patients, affecting fertility.

When should I visit a doctor?

If you and your partner fail to get pregnant with a second baby even after trying for a year, it is time to get a medical evaluation. Since secondary infertility can be caused by many underlying conditions, you may experience a range of other symptoms depending on your specific diagnosis. Like primary infertility, there are various treatments for secondary infertility in both men and women.

Treatment options for men

Intrauterine insemination (IUI): It is a procedure in which sperm is inserted directly into a woman's uterus.

Testicular surgery: It helps repair testicular varicocele, a condition that causes low sperm quality and counts.

Treatment options for women

Oral medications that stimulate hormones could be given, leading to an increase in the production of eggs in women with ovulation problems.

Uterine surgery- It clears unwanted growths like scar tissue, polyps, and fibroids in the uterus.

In Vitro fertilisation (IVF)- It is a process in which eggs are surgically retrieved, then fertilised in a lab with sperm, forming embryos that are transferred back into the uterus.

Secondary infertility often comes as a shock and can be highly stressful. Dealing with secondary infertility can be emotionally exhausting, so make sure to seek support from your partner, family, and friends as you seek medical help.

The article is contributed by Dr. Nidhi Singh, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility East, Patna.