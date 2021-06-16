Recurrent Implantation Failure (RIF) means difficulty in woman’s body to implant the embryos which are known to be of good quality following several in vitro fertilization (IVF) cycles (transferring the embryos into the uterus). This means that the embryo has not gone up to the stage to give the patient a positive result or has failed to form a gestational sac. Suffered repetitive IVF failure and afraid there might be further miscarriage? Dr Hima Deepthi, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Hyderabad, explains the cause of IVF failure and what can you do reduce the risk of pregnancy loss next time. Excerpts from the interaction with The HealthSite: Also Read - Covid-19: Is IVF Treatment A Safe Option Amid The Pandemic?

What are some of the reasons for RIF/IVF failure?

When the reasons for failure are studied, one can see that the most common reasons for recurrent implantation failure is the embryo though there are other reasons for implantation failure. So, when the doctors say that the quality of the embryo is good, they assess the quality of the embryo by- the morphological way. What one needs to understand is that even though the embryo may look perfectly healthy, it may turn out to be genetically abnormal. So, out of the set of embryos that have been generated following the procedure of IVF, a percentage of embryos turn out to be chromosomally abnormal.

As far as the other reasons are concerned, there are some uterine factors that could impede the implantation of the embryo. The problems in the uterus may be – uterine fibroids, uterine polyps, intra-uterine infections, intrauterine adhesions, etc. At times these sexually transmitted infections can impact or damage the lining of the uterus to such an extent that it just does not get along with the process.

When to try again after a negative pregnancy test?

IVF failure is one thing that is very distressing and has become very common. Not everyone is lucky to have their first IVF successful and if a woman is in her late thirties or forties, the success rate falls even more. One cannot keep on doing multiple IVF cycles, as IVF is not only emotionally draining but financially draining as well. So, when an IVF fails, the couple along with the doctor should have a sit-down and discuss the possible reasons for the failure of the IVF and plan to take the necessary steps to prevent another failure from happening.

Even if one takes more time than advised to give a green signal for the next IVF, it is best that one goes into this with a clear head instead of rushing into it blindly. One should have a positive outlook because hormones also have a role to play. As far as the technical point of view is being considered one can undergo a second IVF cycle as early as a gap of just one month.

What course of treatment should a couple consider?

Before starting a new IVF cycle, they must consult a fertility expert and understand what went wrong earlier and then weigh the pros and cons.

What can someone do to reduce the risk of an IVF failure?

There are several ways IVF patients could reduce the risk for next time.