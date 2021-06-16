Recurrent Implantation Failure (RIF) means difficulty in woman’s body to implant the embryos which are known to be of good quality following several in vitro fertilization (IVF) cycles (transferring the embryos into the uterus). This means that the embryo has not gone up to the stage to give the patient a positive result or has failed to form a gestational sac. Suffered repetitive IVF failure and afraid there might be further miscarriage? Dr Hima Deepthi Fertility Consultant Nova IVF Fertility Hyderabad explains the cause of IVF failure and what can you do reduce the risk of pregnancy loss next time.