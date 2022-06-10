Premature Ovarian Insufficiency Among Younger Women On The Rise: Understand The Causes

Women with POI experience irregular periods .

The average age of menopause in Indian women is around 47-50 years, however, sometimes it may happen that their ovaries stop functioning long before they hit menopausal age. If you are younger than 40 and your periods have stopped or cycles have become shorter (20 to 22 days cycle), you may be suffering with premature ovarian insufficiency (POI). This condition causes major problems in conception and fertility. Indian doctors are observing an increasing trend of POI among younger women.

In an exclusive article shared with TheHealthSite, Dr. Rubina Pandit, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Basaveshwaranagar, Bangalore, answers some FAQs about Premature Ovarian Insufficiency.

What is Premature Ovarian Insufficiency?

Premature Ovarian Insufficiency (POI) occurs when a woman's ovaries cease functioning normally before she reaches the age of 40. When women reach the age of 40, their fertility naturally begins to decline. As individuals approach menopause, women may experience irregular menstrual cycles. Before the age of 40, women with POI experience irregular periods (usually short cycles) and diminished fertility. It can begin as early as the adolescent years.

Premature menopause is not the same as POI. Your periods will end before you are 40 if you have premature menopause. You are no longer able to conceive.

However, some women with POI still experience periods on occasion. POI in simple terms means that their ovaries are ageing faster than their actual age. They still have the chance of becoming pregnant if they plan it soon. The cause of POI is unknown in the majority of instances.

What are the symptoms of POI?

Primary ovarian insufficiency has symptoms that are comparable to menopause or estrogen deprivation. Among them are:

Period irregularities, which can last for years or emerge after a pregnancy or the discontinuation of birth control tablets

Having trouble getting pregnant

Flashes of heat

Night sweats

Dry vagina

Dry eyes

Irritability or inability to concentrate

Reduced sexual drive

What causes POI in women?

The specific reason of POI is unclear in around 90 per cent of instances. POI is linked to follicular issues. Your ovaries have tiny sacs called follicles. Inside them, your eggs develop and mature. One sort of follicular issue is running out of functional follicles sooner than expected. Another possibility is that the follicles aren't functioning correctly. The source of the follicular issue is usually unknown.

However, there are situations when the causes can be:

Genetic illnesses like Turner Syndrome and fragile X syndrome

Scarcity of follicles

Autoimmune diseases like Thyroiditis and Addison disease

Radiation treatment or chemotherapy

Disorders of metabolism

Cigarette smoke, chemicals, and pesticides toxins

What are the risk factors of POI?

The following factors raise your chances of getting primary ovarian insufficiency:

Age: Between the ages of 35 and 40, the risk increases. Primary ovarian insufficiency can occur in younger women, even teenagers

Family background: If you have a family history of primary ovarian insufficiency, you're more likely to develop it or history of early menopause in relatives.

Ovarian surgery: Ovaries-related surgeries raise the risk of primary ovarian insufficiency.

Treatment of POI

Once a person has been diagnosed with POI, there are numerous therapy options available to them, depending on their goals. To alleviate the symptoms of POI, hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is prescribed. With respect to pregnancy, the patient chances vary depending on the severity. Sometimes, conceiving with one's own eggs might be challenging for someone having POI. In certain situations, a person may want to use donor eggs. People should seek guidance from their fertility professionals to explore the best solutions for their specific condition and aspirations.

Conclusion

If you haven't had your period regularly, especially short cycles of 22 to 25 days or more, consult your doctor to figure out what's going on. You may miss your period for a variety of reasons, including pregnancy, stress, or a change in food or exercise habits, but it is advisable to get your menstrual cycle checked if it varies for ensuring any underlying traces of POI.