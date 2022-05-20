Premature Ovarian Failure On The Rise Among Women in 25-30 Age Group: Docs Explain Reasons

Premature ovarian failure is a common cause of infertility in women below 40. Learn more about this condition from the experts.

Doctors are seeing a disturbing spike in the number of women suffering from premature ovarian insufficiency (POI) or premature ovarian failure (POF), especially those in the 25-30 years age group. This is a cause for concern as premature ovarian failure is a common cause of infertility in women below 40.

Premature ovarian failure occurs when a woman's ovaries stop working or are unable to function properly before she turns 40. Women with this condition may experience symptoms such as hot flashes, bone loss, and vaginal dryness due to ovarian failure. Let's learn more about this condition, including the causes and available treatment options, from the experts.

Causes of premature ovarian failure

Genetic disorders like fragile X syndrome, taking cancer treatment like chemotherapy or radiation therapy, viral infections, and autoimmune disease are the causes behind this condition, according to Dr. Preethika Shetty, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi.

"Age, family history, and previous ovarian surgery are some of the risk factors linked to this condition. We have seen around 3-4 cases and the age group would be around 25 to 30 years. We wouldn't say the numbers have gone, but surely it can be another issue amongst women, due to different lifestyle conditions," she said.

How premature ovarian failure is diagnosed?

"Woman's history and certain blood hormone tests (follicle-stimulating hormone [FSH], estrogen, and antim llerian [AMH] levels) are taken into consideration to diagnose this condition. Chromosomal analysis and Fragile X syndrome mutation (FMR1) should be checked to check for genetic causes of this condition," noted Dr. Preethika

Red flags ofpremature ovarian failure

Dr. Nisha Pansare, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune, said that women with premature ovarian insufficiency cannot produce estrogen and progesterone hormones or release eggs and this can cause infertility.

The red flags of this condition are irregular or absence of menses, inability to become pregnant, hot flashes, vaginal dryness, irritation, and night sweats, she added.

Highlighting the rising cases of POI among young women, Dr Nisha confirmed that 7 to 8 out of 40 patients who come to her every week suffer from premature ovarian failure.

Dr Nisha cautioned that not only premature ovarian failure could raise the risk of infertility in women, but the low levels of hormone estrogen can make them prone to depression, stress, heart problems, and anxiety.

When a woman should visit a fertility expert?

Visit an expert if you have a missed period, thyroid problem, family history, or are undergoing cancer treatment, said Dr Nisha.

There is no treatment to help one restore the normal functioning of ovaries. However, hormonal replacement therapy can help to deal with the associated symptoms, while infertility can be dealt with IVF or egg donor procedures.

"Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) consisting of estrogen and progesterone is used to treat menopausal symptoms. Those women who want to get pregnant and are unable to conceive due to infertility can go for donor eggs or IVF treatment," asserted Dr Nisha.

In the longer term, the loss of ovarian hormones, mainly estrogens triggers osteoporosis. So, if you're suffering from premature ovarian failure, Dr Nisha recommends eating a well-balanced diet, taking calcium and vitamin supplements and exercising daily to stay healthy.

