Pelvic Inflammatory Disease Can Increase Risk Of Ectopic Pregnancy, Cause Infertility

Though Pelvic Inflammatory Disease is treatable, the scar it leaves in the genital tract causes infertility. PID not only causes infertility but also is a risk factor for ectopic pregnancy.

Pelvic Inflammatory disease (PID) is generally an infection that affects the women reproductive organs. PID occurs mostly due to the transfer of bacteria from the vagina and cervix into the reproductive organs and unprotected sexual intercourse increases the risks of PID. However, a part of these infections is not sexually transmitted. It is an ascending infection that starts from lower genital tract to upper genital tract. Most of the reproductive organs affected by PID are uterus, ovaries, and the fallopian tubes. The bacteria can enter the reproductive tract anytime when there is a disturbance in cervix.

Some of the infections are not sexually transmitted but are transmitted through blood stream. The bacteria enter the reproductive tract through the cervical canal and as ascending infection, affect the uterus (endometrium), fallopian tubes and ovaries. It causes a heavy vaginal discharge with an unpleasant odor. During intercourse or after intercourse and in between periods, unusual bleeding from vagina is one of the signs of PID. Fever, painful urination, and painful sex are some of the signs of pelvic inflammatory diseases.

Some women do not present with symptoms of PID. But when present, they might have mild to moderate pain in lower abdomen and pelvic area. Patient may have foul smelling discharge or intermittent bleeding in between cycles or after intercourse. Patient might also have fever, painful urination, or painful intercourse. PID is categorized into three namely Acute PID, Subclinical PID and Recurrent PID.

How Pelvic Inflammatory Diseases Affect Your Fertility?

Sexually transmitted diseases have an advert impact on fertility. Though PID is treatable, the scar it leaves in the genital tract causes infertility. The damage to the reproductive organs by acute and subclinical PID could result in disrupting reproductive processes and becomes difficult to treat as the structural genital tract changes set in motion by PID because the scars in the tubes causing blockages to become permanent.

PID can be acute or subclinical. Sexually transmitted diseases have adverse effect on fertility. If left untreated, they might cause formation of scar tissue areas leading to impaired infertility. The fallopian tubes might get blocked, and it becomes difficult to conceive naturally. The risk of infertility grows when the care for the treatment of PID is delayed and untreated PID goes for a permanent damage.

The various side effects that complicate the damage are ectopic pregnancy which causes life threatening bleeding and requires immediate medical emergency attention. PID also causes abscess also known as a collection of pus that forms in the reproductive tract. An abscess when left untreated can result in a life-threatening infection. The chance of getting pregnant is less when you have PID more than once. But women who get treated early for PID are more likely to get pregnant as the risk is reduced here.

If PID is left untreated, fallopian tubes might get permanently damaged. This not only causes infertility but also is a risk factor for ectopic pregnancy. Recurrent PID episodes decreases the chances of natural conception.

Therefore, it is important that preventive measures are to be taken to reduce the risk of PID. Barrier contraception (condoms) help in preventing spread of infection from one partner to another. As soon as the above-mentioned symptoms are noticed please meet a gynecologist right away. Do not try unnecessary vaginal douching. Avoid having multiple sexual encounters with different partners. All these precautions and safety measures will protect your future fertility and chances of having natural conception will improve.

The article is contributed by Dr. Vandna Narula, Senior consultant - IVF & infertility, Motherhood Chaitanya Hospital.