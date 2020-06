Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder that affects around 15 per cent of women of childbearing age. Women with PCOS may experience irregular menstrual cycles, hirsutism, acne, male-pattern hair loss, elevated blood sugar, subfertility, higher incidence of miscarriage, and other health problems. PCOS is also the most common cause of anovulatory infertility. Luckily, PCOS is treatable. There are many ways to decrease or eliminate PCOS symptoms. Practising mindful yoga is one effective way to treat the condition naturally. Also Read - PCOS may make it difficult for you to get pregnant: 5 effective yoga poses to treat the condition

According to a study published in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association, mindful yoga can improve several aspects of PCOS. An hour-long mindful yoga class, thrice a week, was able to reduce testosterone levels by 29 per cent over a three-month period in women with PCOS. The researchers also found reduction in androgen levels, like DHEA and improvement in depression and anxiety levels by 55 and 21 per cent, respectively. Reducing androgen levels, including testosterone and DHEA, is key to managing PCOS symptoms, the researchers said.

The mindful yoga intervention also helped reduce acne breakouts and improve menstrual regularity in some women. Lifestyle modifications like a well-balanced diet and exercise can also help in managing the symptoms.

Home remedies to manage your PCOS symptoms

Instead of going for medication and hormone therapy, some women opt for natural alternatives. If you also prefer natural methods, go ahead but only after discussing with your doctor. Your health care provider can help in creating a plan that works for you. Below are some home remedies that can help improve PCOS symptoms:

Fenugreek or methi seeds

Fenugreek or methi seeds is commonly used as digestive agent to ease gastrointestinal problems. But its therapeutic abilities go beyond correcting your digestion problems. A study published in the International Journal of Medical Sciences suggested that fenugreek seed extracts can help treat ovarian cyst, symptoms of PCOS and increase a woman’s chances of fertility. In the study, women who suffered from PCOS and had problems with conception were given fenugreek seed extracts in the form of capsules (approximately 500 mg each day) for 90 days. At the end of the study, almost 71 percent of the women had regular menstrual cycle and 12 percent of them conceived during the treatment. Regular consumption of fenugreek seeds promotes secretion of luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicular stimulating hormone (FSH) that help to ease the symptoms of PCOS.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is one of the best fat choices for women with PCOS. It contains Medium Chain Fatty Acids (MCFA) and antioxidants which can help regulate your blood sugar levels and the secretion of insulin. Since coconut oil can be easily digested, it can offer a quick energy boost. Coconut oil can help you burn more calories in a day, which may aid weight loss. For women with PCOS, shedding just 10% of body weight can help bring their periods back to normal. Weight loss can also help improve insulin sensitivity and relieve some of the symptoms of the disorder.

Green tea

The antioxidants in green tea, namely catechins, can tackle the hormones which lead to ovarian cysts. Drinking green tea can also help reduce the insulin levels and the bulge. According to a study published in 2017, consumption of green tea daily can lead to weight loss, decreased fasting insulin levels, and lower levels of free testosterone in women with PCOS.

Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera juice has antibacterial properties that can help reduce cholesterol level and improve the functioning of your ovaries. Drinking aloe juice helps to remove toxins and clean the digestive tract. You can start your day with aloe vera juice.