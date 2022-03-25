Overuse Of Electronic Devices May Impact Male Fertility: Expert Explains How

Several studies have shown an association between a tech-heavy lifestyle and rising male infertility trend. Read on to know how electronic devices impact male fertility.

We've heard about many disadvantages of spending too much time on electronic devices such as mobile phones, laptops, or even microwaves. Many unhealthy lifestyle habits such as smoking, alcohol, obesity, lack of exercise and other environmental factors lead to fertility issues in men. Understanding the underlying causes of rising male infertility can help to find an appropriate solution. Male infertility is when a man has problems with their reproductive functions due to which they face difficulty in starting a pregnancy with their female partner. Some of the causes of male infertility include low sperm count, low sperm motility, abnormal sperm morphology, high DFI or blockages in reproductive tract. There are many studies showing an association between a tech-heavy lifestyle and rising male infertility trend. It is believed that high usage of technology and radiation negatively affects sperm motility and quality. In this article, we will discuss how electronic devices impact male fertility.

Do the light-emitting screens of digital media devices affect male fertility?

Exposure to light from electronic devices has a negative effect on male sperm. Using mobile phones, tablets, or laptops late in the evening and close to bedtime causes sleep disturbances and reduces sperm motility and sperm concentration. Sperm motility refers to a sperm's ability to move. If the sperm motility is poor, it will fail to swim towards a woman's egg, leading to infertility. Shorter-wavelength light of these devices causes higher chances of immotile sperm. Longer sleep duration is also positively related to increased total sperm production and motility. The increasing dependence on technology may be the reason behind the rise in male infertility.

Can cell phone radiation affect sperm quality?

Radiofrequency electromagnetic waves emitted from cell phones, laptops, computers, microwave ovens, televisions, WiFi, phone towers, and radars can damage sperm quality, lower sperm motility, morphology, sperm viability, DNA, and antioxidative enzymes in the body.

Sperm viability is defined as the percentage of live sperm in a man's semen sample. It is often used to identify sperm motility by differentiating between dead sperm and non-motile sperm. Radiation from a distance of 2.5 cm is found to damage sperm quality, however, the study to find the effects of radiation from a farther distance is yet to be conducted. Moreover, dangerous emissions may occur even when the phone is on standby, but a detailed study is yet to be done.

Radiation and its effects on male fertility

Shorter-wavelength light is not the only light that is emitted from electronic devices. In today's day and age, we are surrounded by various types of ionising and non-ionising radiation, and these radiations have a negative impact on spermatogenesis. Spermatogenesis refers to the process of origin and development of sperm cells within the male reproductive organ. Ionising radiation is cancer-causing, and non-ionizing radiation affects the testes, leading to low quality and quantity of sperm in the body. Therefore, it is evident that high usage of digital devices affects male fertility negatively.

Overheating of testicles due to devices: Laptops can get pretty heated and when men place them on their laps for hours together when working. This can result in damage to the testicles due to overheating and impact fertility.

Takeaways

Men who are too dependent on these devices should aim to reduce their exposure to them to maintain healthy sperm. It is not possible to avoid these devices altogether, but limitations in their usage daily can positively impact male fertility. You should stay away from your electronic devices for at least seven to eight hours a day. It is also recommended that you set a healthy night routine and fix your sleep schedule to avoid medical problems. Making small changes like carrying your phones in your bags instead of pockets can also help restrict exposure to phone radiation. You should consult a medical healthcare professional to understand the negative consequences of this exposure to male fertility and learn ways to counter these effects to prevent infertility in the future. If you have been facing fertility problems, it is advisable that you visit a fertility specialist and figure out if excessive exposure to electronic devices might be the reason behind it.

The article is contributed by Dr Rubina Pandit, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Basaveshwaranagar, Bangalore.