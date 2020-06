If you have been trying to get pregnant for a long time, there may be many reasons behind your failure to conceive. One reason may be blocked fallopian tubes. Some of the common reasons for this blockage may be scar tissue, infection and pelvic adhesions. These are the tubes that connect the ovaries and the uterus. When a woman ovulates every month, these fallopian tubes carry an egg from an ovary to the uterus. When this egg is fertilized by sperm, it moves through the tube to the uterus for implantation. So, if there is any blockage in this tube, the sperm will not be able to reach the egg. Even if it does, the fertilized egg will not find its way back to the uterus. So if you have failed to conceive despite trying for a long time, consult your doctor. If the cause is a blockage in your fallopian tubes, it can be remedied. Also Read - Infertility cases are rising in India: 5 natural ways to improve your chances of getting pregnant

Symptoms of blocked fallopian tubes

If you have this condition, you may not experience any symptoms. You will probably get to know of this when you visit your doctor because of infertility problems. But sometimes, you may experience a mild, regular pain on one side of the abdomen. This happens when fluid enters the tube and there is swelling. This is called hydrosalpinx. Also Read - Female infertility: 6 herbs that can help you get pregnant

Causes of blocked fallopian tubes

One of the main causes of this condition may be endometriosis, which causes severe pain and heavy bleeding during periods and pelvic pain. If you have this condition, your risk of blockage goes up considerably because the endometrial tissue can build up in the fallopian tubes and cause a blockage. Other causes are usually the presence of scar tissue or pelvic adhesions. Pelvic inflammatory disease can cause scarring. Sexually transmitted infections like chlamydia and gonorrhea can also cause scarring and pelvic inflammatory disease as can any past ectopic pregnancy. The growth of fibroids in the uterus may also block these tubes. Another risk factor is abdominal surgery, which can lead to pelvic adhesions that block the tubes. Also Read - Signs of infertility that most women ignore

Treatment procedure

This is a treatable condition. If the cause is a small amount of scar tissue or adhesions, laparoscopic surgery can easily remove the blockage and open the tubes. But if there is a large amount of scar tissue or adhesions, it may not be possible to correct the condition. In case the cause is ectopic pregnancy or infection, surgery may be an option. And if there is any damage to the tube, a qualified surgeon can easily remove the damaged part and connect the two healthy parts.

You can still get pregnant

A blocked fallopian tube does not mean that you can never get pregnant. The treatment procedure and severity of the block will decide your chances. If the blockage is near the uterus, your chances are higher than if the blockage is towards the end of the fallopian tube near the ovary. If the reason for blockage is an infection or ectopic pregnancy, your chances may be low. In case, the complications are too many, IVF may be the way out.

Know the complications

Sometimes, despite a blocked fallopian tube, an egg may get fertilized. This results in ectopic pregnancy, a potentially dangerous condition. If you get a part of the tube surgically removed, it may increase your risk of ectopic pregnancy.