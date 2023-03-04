No Apparent Cause for Your Infertility? But There Are Solutions For Unexplained Infertility

One should clear all the misconceptions regarding infertility and seek timely intervention.

Here are some of the reasons behind unexplained infertility and ways to get pregnant as suggested by Dr Nisha Pansare.

Sometimes, there will be no definitive cause behind your infertility. But don't lose hope yet. It is possible to conceive and fulfil your dream of becoming proud parents. Read on to know more about unexplained fertility.

Dr Nisha Pansare, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune, explains, "Unexplained infertility occurs due to no obvious reasons. There will be infertility even after the fallopian tubes are open with no blockage, no uterine abnormalities, one regulates properly, the egg count is good and produces normal levels of the hormones and the partner's semen analysis is normal. Those who are trying to get pregnant for at least 6 months or a year are detected with unexplained infertility. One should not worry as it is possible to get pregnant with the help of a fertility consultant."

In an exclusive interaction, Dr Pansare tells us more about unexplained fertility, including causes, diagnosis and treatment.

Causesof unexplained infertility

Suffering from celiac disease (a gluten allergy), diabetes and thyroid conditions can lead to unexplained fertility. Even having mild endometriosis or endometriosis with no definite symptoms could contribute to infertility. If the cervical mucus is thick, then the sperm will be unable to travel via the cervix and vagina to get to your uterus. The timing of sex doesn't match up with ovulation and being obese are some of the reasons behind unexplained infertility.

Diagnosis of unexplained infertility

After taking the medical and sexual history of the patients, a physical exam will be conducted along with blood tests. One's ovaries, fallopian tubes, and uterus will also be thoroughly assisted by ultrasound or more advanced imaging tests like a laparoscopy. Later, semen analysis, ovarian reserve testing, and the woman's ovulation will be done as well. One should clear all the misconceptions regarding infertility and seek timely intervention. Do not take this lightly at all!

Treatment of unexplained infertility

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) such as intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF) can be helpful in getting pregnant. Intrauterine insemination (IUI) is a type of fertility treatment during which the man's sperm is placed directly into a woman's uterus. When speaking about In vitro fertilization (IVF), it is a type of assistive reproductive technology (ART) wherein eggs are retrieved from a woman's ovaries and fertilised with sperm.

The fertility consultant will also advise certain medications. Certain lifestyle changes such as quitting smoking and drinking, eating a well-balanced diet, maintaining an optimum weight, limiting caffeine, de-stressing, and exercising daily can help one to get pregnant.

