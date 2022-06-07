Nipple Discharge Without Being Pregnant: Is This A Symptom Of Infertility?

If you're experiencing nipple discharge without being pregnant, see a doctor immediately. It may be a sign of hormonal imbalance or a tumor in the pituitary gland.

Female fertility can be influenced by breast health. These glandular organs are extremely sensitive to hormone levels and alter in lockstep with a woman's menstrual cycle. When they see a discharge from their nipples, many women wonder, "Is this a symptom of infertility?" Here is everything you need to know about nipple discharge and its concerns.

Is my discharge normal?

A small amount of nipple discharge after the breasts have been stimulated is normal. It might take up to a year for mothers who have nursed an infant for the milk discharge to stop completely. However, prolonged nipple discharge that isn't linked to either of the foregoing conditions might indicate a hormonal imbalance or a tumor in the pituitary gland. The nipple discharge may be clear, milky, or have a greenish tint in such situations. Both conditions can have an effect on a woman's fertility. A bloody discharge might indicate malignancy and should not be overlooked.

What are the causes of nipple discharge?

1.The hormone prolactin

Nipple discharge without pregnancy can occur in certain cases due to an increase in prolactin hormone levels, which is thought to be the cause of infertility. This occurs when prolactin prevents a woman from ovulating and disturbs her menstrual cycle. Hyperprolactinemia is the name for this condition. A woman with high prolactin levels may ovulate but not generate enough of the hormone progesterone following ovulation.

2. Growth of cancer

Usually, a whitish discharge or a blood emerges from the nipples in women. A whitish/milky discharge may occur in women who are nursing or who have stopped breastfeeding. This is normal, and it will go away on its own after 2-3 days of not nursing. Bloody fluid, on the other hand, may be linked to cancer development. Thyroid issues, medicines, and a benign tumor on the pituitary gland are all possibilities.

How does this condition cause infertility?

Prolactin is to blame in cases of discharge induced by hormonal imbalance. Hyperprolactinemia is defined as having higher than usual amounts of this hormone. Hypothyroidism or a benign pituitary microadenoma can induce this.

Hyperprolactinemia can cause infertility in a variety of ways. Firstly, it may cause ovulation problems. Menstrual cycles will be disrupted if a woman's body does not release an egg on time. Menstrual periods may become erratic or cease entirely depending on the severity of the condition. The ovaries may deliver an egg on time in situations of moderate hyperprolactinemia, but the body may not create enough progesterone. This reduces the length of the luteal phase, which occurs after ovulation. As a result, even if the egg is fertilized, it may fail to attach to the uterus. As a result, the lady may miscarry before even realizing she is pregnant.

Treatment of nipple discharge

The reason of the nipple discharge determines the treatment. Core needle biopsy is performed if imaging reveals a lesion. The most prevalent cause of bloody nipple discharge is intraductal papilloma, which are routinely removed after a needle biopsy diagnosis. This surgery stops nipple discharge and eliminates the minor chance of a concomitant malignancy. Drugs or surgical resection of a pituitary tumor are used to treat hyperprolactinemia. Liver problems are treated according to the severity of the condition.

Conclusion

An unhealthy body always gives a lot of symptoms of deteriorating health. If you're experiencing nipple discharge without being pregnant, it's critical to recognize the signs since early care can save your life. If you have any pain or have abnormal breast discharge, you should consult your doctor at once.

The article is contributed by Dr. Simi Kumari, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility East, Patna.