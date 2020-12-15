Those women who have a low ovarian reserve, have polycystic ovaries, and fall in the age group of 37-40 can opt for mild IVF. It is beneficial in terms of cost, safety, and reduces the risk of ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS) that causes pain and swelling of the ovaries. Here, we tell you all you need to know about mild IVF. Also Read - 6 possible causes of sudden weight gain that need attention right now

IVF can be classified into 3 types- conventional, natural, and mild IVF. Conventional IVF is opted for more commonly and that all over the world. There are different protocols used in conventional IVF when compared to mild IVF in order to get as many eggs as possible. Hence, more number of eggs means more embryos. If there are more embryos then the woman has the opportunity of having more than one cycle, and this is how the process of conventional IVF is carried out. Moreover, conventional IVF will lead to physical discomfort, is costlier, and also involves the risk of complications such as ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS). Not only this, other problems like multiple pregnancies that are unsafe, miscarriage, and low birth weight may also take place. Thus, when more embryos are transferred then there is a risk of multiple pregnancies. But, you can opt for mild IVF after consulting your IVF expert. The expert will tell you if you are suitable for the same.

We explain to you about mild IVF

When speaking about mild IVF, in this a low dose of medication is used that is a combination of oral drugs and injections. Furthermore, the duration of the treatment is shorter and the risk of complications like ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS) is minimized. Whereas, in conventional IVF, the dose of injection is high and there is a risk of OHSS although this complication can be managed.

In the mild IVF, the number of eggs retrieved is less and the eggs are of good quality and the duration is of about 10-12 days when the combination of oral drugs and injection is taken for 5-6 days.

Mild IVF is suitable for whom?

Mild IVF is not suitable for all patients. Women who are older and want to give it a shot with their own eggs can try it. Also, women with polycystic ovaries and one who are 37 years above and have a low ovarian reserve can certainly try it. Though it will not be a go-to option, your expert will be able to determine whether it can be offered to you.

Benefits of it

Mild IVF is patient-friendly, involves low duration and cost, is less stressful, and not that risky.

Take a note: You MUST only opt for mild IVF after discussing it with your expert. Get yourself educated and have a thorough knowledge of the procedure, if you choose it.

(This article is written by Dr. Sneha Sathe, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Mumbai.)