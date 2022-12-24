Micro-TESE – Advanced Technique Helping Men To Have Biological Child Despite Infertility

As people consider this the new normal, until the arrival of the vaccine, couples who need fertility treatment don’t want to delay it further and are undergoing counselling and therapy.

Fatherhood remains a dream for many men due to denial, ignorance, and insecurity. The social taboo around male infertility has muted men and prevents them from accessing any assistance related to fertility issues. Around 50 per cent of infertility is due to men but there are plenty of advanced fertility treatments to embrace fatherhood. It's time to wake up from slumber and become vocal about one's fertility issues and it is vital for the male partner to accompany the wife to a fertility specialist if they are unable to conceive even after a year of trying. Early intervention can improve the outcome of fertility treatments. Age plays a crucial role in one's conception and hence delaying evaluation or treatment will do more harm than good. Many couples give up hope and feel that going in for donor sperm is the only option. But that's not true. Having a biological child is possible even if men have severe infertility issues. There is hope!

The Rise in Male Infertility

Male infertility is on the rise due to various reasons like smoking, sleep deprivation, obesity, diabetes, varicocele, stress, excessive use of gadgets, genetic factors, environmental toxins, alcohol consumption, certain medications, etc.

According to research, sperm count has dropped more than 50 per cent in the last 5 decades. Shunning inhibition/fear/guilt and openly talking about one's fertility issues can help in achieving fatherhood.

Infertility issues can be frustrating but silence cannot provide any solution. Andrologists are exclusive specialists in male infertility and help in the diagnosis and treatment of fertility issues. Acceptance of infertility issues and seeking the assistance of an andrologist can help in the timely diagnosis of infertility and help couples achieve parenthood through personalized fertility treatment options.

Micro-TESE (Microscopic Testicular Sperm Extraction) Key to Fatherhood

Micro-TESE is an exclusive technique used to extract sperms directly from the testis in the case of men who suffer due to non-obstructive azoospermia (absence of sperm in semen due to abnormal sperm production). In this process, the testis is evaluated under a microscope to find out the seminiferous tubule which may contain sperm. Sperms harvested through this procedure can be used to achieve pregnancy through assisted reproductive technologies like IVF/ICSI. This procedure is complicated but causes less damage to the testis and has to be done by expert Andrologists.

Exclusive male fertility clinics are available that cater to all male infertility issues by providing the necessary comfort, privacy, and space for male patients to discuss their problems with the andrologist without any inhibition or inconvenience.

Men need to come out of their shells and take the right step in the right direction at the right time. Joining online male infertility support groups, and revealing the problems to the partner/friends/doctors can go a long way in helping them to overcome infertility.

Breaking the mental barriers can unlock your doors to fatherhood. Both male and female partners need to cooperate in the case of diagnosis and treatment to embrace their life's greatest joy.

The author of this article is Dr Jalagam Kavya Rao, Clinical Head & Fertility Specialist, Oasis Fertility, Warangal.