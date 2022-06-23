Men, Practice Yoga To Protect Your Reproductive Health, Tackle Fertility Issues

Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)

Read on to know how male fertility issues can be tackled with yoga, as well as yoga poses to improve men's reproductive health.

Men's reproductive health issues, including infertility, are not uncommon in today's world. Although, there are variety of treatments and methods to improve reproductive health of men, self-care with proper lifestyle changes can be useful as well. Yoga especially can be a boon for all the men out there. Men's reproductive health may benefit from regular yoga practice since it reduces stress and anxiety, increases blood flow, and regulates hormones. In this article, we'll see how male fertility issues can be tackled with yoga

What Is Male Infertility?

Male infertility refers to a man's inability to fertilize mature eggs after sexual contact. Infertility in men can be caused by a low sperm count, poor sperm function, or sperm delivery obstructions. Male infertility can be caused by a variety of circumstances including illness, health problems, injuries, and lifestyle choices such as smoking.

Smoking cigarettes or cannabis, as well as using drugs like cocaine and even steroids, can have a severe impact on male reproductive health. Obesity in males, environmental toxins, and a variety of other variables all has a role in poor reproductive health in men.

How Yoga Improves Men's Reproductive Health?

Yoga can be used to promote reproductive health as a supplemental medicine. Regular practice enhances reproductive health by regulating blood flow, reducing stress and anxiety, and enhancing general mood.

Following are some ways in which Yoga aids in better reproductive health:

Reduces anxiety and stress

Both men and women have been related to decrease reproductive function as a result of depression and anxiety. While it is well known that meditation can help with depression and anxiety, yoga has also been discovered to help regulate the body's stress response, which could be beneficial in the treatment of depression and anxiety.

Blood circulation is improved

Yoga is a great way to enhance blood circulation, which is important for overall health and performance in the bedroom, in addition to controlling stress. Certain yoga poses, on the other hand, can help men improve their fertility.

Improves sperm and prostate health

Daily yoga and meditation practice can improve the quality of your sperm. It has also been shown to be beneficial to prostate health, preventing prostate diseases and shrinking enlarged prostate glands.

Helps in sexual disorders

Yoga not only keeps the body flexible and strong in adults, but it also improves circulation and the functioning of internal organs, as well as calming the nerves. Certain yoga techniques might help with virility and sexual vigour. Yoga may aid in the treatment of sexual disorders such as spermatorrhea (excessive, uncontrollable ejaculation) and testosterone secretion regulation.

Yoga Poses For Reproductive Health

Male fertility can be improved with any style of yoga that includes postures (asanas). Some of which are given below:

1. Shoulder Stand (Salamba Sarvangasana)

Inversions are regarded to be among the most important yoga positions. Inversions like the shoulder stand have been shown to improve blood circulation, soothe nerves by activating the parasympathetic nervous system, reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, and even strengthen the immune system. All of these advantages can help men improve their sexual health.

2. Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)

The torso and legs approximate the shape of an archer's bow, with the arms representing the string and the torso and legs representing the body of the bow. Men's sexual health is aided by the bow posture, which stimulates the sexual organs while also reducing worry and weariness.

3. Boat Pose (Navasana)

The boat pose stretches the back and torso while strengthening the abs and hip flexors. It necessitates a high level of core strength and balance. This position is thought to improve sexual health in males by activating the prostate gland.

Conclusion

Yoga can increase male reproduction functions as well as enhance reproductive moods by lowering stress and anxiety, making it a mind-body "medicine" for reproductive health. If you are facing issues related to reproductive and sexual health, you could turn to Yoga for better results. However, getting yourself assessed for fertility issues should also be taken into consideration, to know the route cause of the issue.

The article is contributed by Dr. Nidhi Singh, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility East, Patna.