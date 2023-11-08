Lifestyle To Fertility: Understanding The Consequences Of Unhealthy Habits On IVF Requirements

VERIFIED

By being well-informed and putting your health first, you can have a successful IVF journey and, ultimately, bring the joy of parenthood into your life.

Becoming a parent can be exciting and full of anticipation, but it can also be hard for some people. In recent years, IVF has become a ray of hope for couples who are having trouble getting pregnant. But what many people might need to learn is that how they live can have a significant effect on how well IVF treatments work. In this article, Dr Deeksha Tyagi, Associate Consultant, Infertility and IVF Imaging Expert, Fertility IVF and Fertility Clinics, New Delhi, explains how unhealthy habits affect the need for IVF in a way that's easy to understand.

The Impact Of Lifestyle Choices On IVF

Diet is essential: People often say, "You are what you eat," which is accurate regarding getting pregnant. For reproductive health, it is necessary to eat a balanced, healthy diet. On the other hand, overeating processed food, sugar, or caffeine can harm your health. Keeping a Healthy Weight: Both men and women need to maintain a healthy weight. Being too heavy or too light can throw off the balance of hormones and make it hard to get pregnant. Before starting IVF, it's essential to work with a doctor to get to and stay at a healthy weight. Moderate exercise is best: Regular physical activity is essential for health in general, but too much exercise can hurt fertility. Especially for women, working out too hard can mess up their menstrual cycles. The key is to balance staying active and working out too much. Alcohol and Smoking: Both smoking and drinking too much alcohol can hurt fertility. They can damage the number of sperm in men and the quality of eggs in women. To improve the chances of IVF working, you must stop smoking and drink less alcohol. Stress Management: High stress levels can change hormones that affect fertility and the pregnancy process. During IVF, it can be helpful to find good ways to deal with stress, like yoga, meditation, or counselling.

Conclusion

IVF gives many couples hope on their way to becoming parents, but it's essential to know that lifestyle choices can affect how well they work. Making healthier choices can not only improve your chances of IVF working but also improve your quality of life in general. Remember that everyone is different, and the best way to fit your lifestyle to your IVF needs is to work closely with a healthcare provider. By being well-informed and putting your health first, you can have a successful IVF journey and, ultimately, bring the joy of parenthood into your life.

TRENDING NOW