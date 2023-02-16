Lifestyle Issues That Can Delay Conceiving

Lifestyle Issues That Can Delay Conceiving

Most causes of infertility are not preventable, but, lifestyle factors are in your control. Here are some lifestyle choices that negatively affect the fertility potential.

The reproductive health of both partners plays an equally important role and it affects the chances of conceiving. While infertility is often (and wrongly so) considered a female issue, the burden lies on both the male and the female partner. The most obvious sign of infertility is, you guessed it, the inability to conceive. Signs and symptoms are not always prominent, in many cases there may as well be no visible or obvious symptoms.

However, in conditions such as hormonal imbalance, varicocele, blocked fallopian tubes, PCOS and other underlying causes, signs and symptoms are present.

What Does It Take To Conceive Successfully?

For a pregnancy to happen, every step must occur perfectly:

TRENDING NOW

Release of an egg by the ovary. Egg travels through the fallopian and tube, the sperm (swimming up the cervix through the uterus) fertilizes the egg in the fallopian tube. The fertilized egg now goes along the fallopian tube to the uterus. Implantation in the uterus and growth of the embryo.

In women, a number of factors can disrupt this process at any step. Certain factors are important and play a major role in predicting the fertility potential of a man-

Normal spermatogenesis and spermiogenesis (production and maturation of sperm)

Semen parameters (count, morphology, motility)

Transport of sperm in male reproductive system

When To Consult A Doctor?

Seek medical advice, if even after trying regular, unprotected intercourse for a year you have been unable to conceive.

If your is age < 35 years and you have been trying to conceive for one year, you should go see your doctor.

For women of age group 35 or >35 years, who have been trying to conceive for 6 months, should check in with their doctor.

In cases where the age is 40 years & above, the treatment would be started as soon as possible by the doctor.

It is important to note here that after 30 years of age, the fertility potential starts to decline. The decline is steeper after 35 years, why does this happen? With increasing age, the quality and the quantity of the eggs start to decrease, which in turn affects the chances of getting pregnant.

Factors That Can Affect Fertility Potential

There are several pathologies and conditions which affect fertility potential, but let's talk about the lifestyle factors, the ones which you can actually control.

Lifestyle Causes

Your lifestyle and health choices do have an effect on your egg and sperm quality and quantity. Here are some extremely common choices that negatively affect the fertility potential-

You may like to read

Drug abuse: Anabolic steroids are very well known in the world of bodybuilding, it's also very well noted that these drugs can cause the size of testicles to shrink, affects the sperm count, and has a detrimental effect on the quality of sperm produced. Cocaine, is a no-brainer. Cocaine is known to affect the process of spermatogenesis (production of sperm). Long-term cocaine abuse can cause irreversible fertility issues. Cocaine is also known to cause higher rates of miscarriages in pregnant women. Marijuana, YES, marijuana. Excessive use/Abuse of this 'recreational drug' affects sperm concentration and motility. Drug abuse has been linked with a reduction in the fertility potential of women. Lack of ovulation, irregular menstrual cycles, and hormonal imbalance all go hand in hand and can drastically affect fertility.

Alcohol: Alcohol in little and controlled amounts is fine, but excessive consumption of alcohol is known to lower testosterone levels, cause difficulty in maintaining an erection, and affects sperm production. Definitely avoid it when you are pregnant because it can seriously affect the development of the fetus. Cigarettes: Active and continuous exposure to passive smoking, both negatively affect the eggs, sperm, and the resulting embryo quality. Obesity can cause infertility in more than one way- hormonal imbalance, direct effect on sperm production, ovulatory disorders, loss of libido along with various other health problems that come with it. Prolonged emotional stress, and severe depression has shown to play a role in subfertility. Inhibited ejaculation, reduced sexual drive, and erectile dysfunction are common symptoms of sexual dysfunction in people suffering from depression.

How Do You Prevent This?

Most causes of infertility are not preventable, but, lifestyle factors are in your control, it's important to make those little improvements in the daily routine which can help improve the quality of the gametes and the chances of conception.

Avoid having unprotected sex with multiple partners to reduce the chances of STDs. Quit smoking, especially if you are looking to pregnant or are pregnant, it has negative effects on the health of the fetus, and even in general it is very well known how smoking is not good for the health Excess alcohol abuse leads to decreased fertility. Just like with smoking, alcohol affects the health of a developing fetus, so strictly refrain from it when you are pregnant. Maintain a healthy diet and an active lifestyle. Obesity and being underweight are both causes that lead to abnormal ovulation. Indulging once in a while is acceptable (COCAINE IS A BIG NO). But making it a habit? NOT AT ALL.

The article is contributed by Dr. Prateek Makwana, Consultant Embryologist, an expert in simplifying reproductive and sexual health.

RECOMMENDED STORIES