Obesity is an epidemic that affects millions of people across the world. The unhealthy distribution of body fat increases the risk of several serious health complications. Most people think that being overweight or obese increases the risk of health problems such as heart disease and diabetes, but did you know that it can elevate your risk of infertility as well? Being overweight or obese can affect a couple's ability to get pregnant. But a new study has found that a lifestyle intervention targeting obesity and infertility in an effective way in increasing the pregnancy rate compared with fertility treatments.

Lifestyle Changes May Up Fertility For Obese, Infertile Women

According to a study presented virtually at ENDO 2021, it has shown that the Fit-For-Fertility (FFF) programme is a cost-effective alternative to the usual treatment available for obese women. "Our study shows that the FFF programme can significantly improve the pregnancy rate, especially the spontaneous pregnancy rate when no fertility treatments are required, as well as the live-birth rate," said lead researcher Matea Belan from the University of Sherbrooke in Canada.

It was found that lifestyle changes and a moderate weight loss of 5-10 per cent of a woman's initial weight have been shown to improve the odds of a pregnancy in women with obesity and infertility. For the study, the researchers involved 130 women receiving treatment at a fertility clinic. The cohort was divided into two categories: one had access to the FFF programme along for the first 6 months of their participation, and in combination with fertility treatments if no pregnancy occurred after 6 months.

Key Findings

As per the study results, the control group showed a massive improvement. Of the 108 women who completed at least 6 months of the study became pregnant during the first 6 months of the FFF programme. It generated a difference of 14.2 per cent in the live birth rate. It was reported that the pregnancy rate was 33.3 per cent in the treatment group as compared with 12.3 per cent in the control group.

Understanding The Link Between Fertility And Obesity

Being overweight or obese can up the risk of fertility struggles in many women. This happens because it changes the way a woman’s body stores hormones. When the hormones are balanced, it regulates the menstrual cycle, and most women who are overweight or obese suffer from a hormonal imbalance. They have higher levels of leptin, a hormone produced in fatty tissue. This disturbs the hormonal balance and leads to infertility.

In other words, the more excess weight means more abdominal weight, the higher the risk of fertility difficulties. The quantity and distribution of body fat affect the menstrual cycle through a range of hormonal mechanisms.