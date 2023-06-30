Latest Trends In The Fertility Sector In India

Fertility is a shared responsibility

The Indian fertility rate in 2023 is at 2, lower than the replacement rate of 2.1.

Assisted Reproductive Technology ACT (ART): The ART Act includes much-needed regulations to protect and safeguard the welfare and well-being of couples seeking reproductive treatments and donors.

Regulations with transferring the number of embryos to safeguard the health of the mother

ART Act advocates the science of fertility and uses it for the right cause of bringing parenthood to couples who cannot conceive naturally. Thus, bringing in more transparency in the sector.

The Act has brought in the much-needed regulation of using preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) for high maternal age and couples with a history of genetic abnormalities, or congenital disease ART Act has put a spotlight on the embryology lab. Qualifications and trained Embryologists working full-time for one fertility centre.

On Regulation Of The Transfer Of Embryos

There is a restriction on the number of embryos being transferred during IVF: This is a much-needed welcome move. The ART Act says fertility specialists shall transfer 1-2 embryos depending on the patient's medical condition. However, only in exceptional circumstances, such as advanced maternal age, multiple miscarriages, and recurrent implantation failure, three embryos may be transferred. This is typically done to promote the mother's and baby's health and safety. For these reasons, the ideal outcome of IVF is a single healthy baby, which can only be achieved by transferring one healthy embryo at a time.

The Indian fertility rate in 2023 is at 2, lower than the replacement rate of 2.1: Right now, there is a large population in the reproductive age group. Eventually, the number of women entering the fertile age will decrease, leading to the population contracting.

Symptoms

Signs and symptoms of Premature ovarian failure might include:

Genetic (if the girl's mother has attained menopause at a very early age, then she is also likely to have less ovarian reserve) Difficulty in getting pregnant. Age group: Early 20s & early 30s due to genetic predisposition Treatment: A doctor may recommend hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to reduce the symptoms of POI. Doctors can discuss several options if a person with POI wants to become pregnant.

Case study- A 21-year-old girl, married for seven months, came to Dr Priyanka Reddy as she was trying to conceive, but she couldn't due to irregular menses. Upon AMH tests and other scans, the team figured out the cause was the low ovarian reserve. The patient was suggested Hormone Replacement Therapy, which is the most common treatment for women with premature ovarian insufficiency.

