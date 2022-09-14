Lack Of Sleep Can Also Affect Your Fertility: Infertility Expert Explains How

Not getting enough sleep can not only reduce your productivity at work, but it can also reduce your chances of conception. Read on to know how sleep can impact your fertility.

With all the rush in our daily lives, it becomes extremely tough to maintain a work-life balance. While giving time to your office and family, you need to take some time out for yourself as well. Between fulfilling your professional responsibilities, you often don't get the time to relax. Everyone is aware that lack of sleep can lead to health complications, but did you know that it can also affect your fertility? Your overall health has a huge role to play in the process of reproduction and if you fail to take care of most basic things like sleep, you may reduce your chances of conception.

Not getting enough sleep can add on to the stress of couples who are undergoing fertility treatments which can also sabotage their chances of success. Let's know how sleep can affect your reproductive health.

How does sleep affect your reproductive health?

It impacts your hormones: Everyone knows that not getting enough sleep has to do a lot with your diminished productivity in your work. But it also impacts the hormones that women secrete throughout their cycle. Women who are trying to conceive have to get proper sleep to increase their chances. Getting your basic 7-8 hours of sleep can improve the levels of progesterone, estrogen FSH (Follicle stimulating hormone) and leptin which are all crucial for reproduction.

Egg quality: The main reason that keeps us up during night is our electronic devices. But the blue light that they emit can affect the amount of melatonin in your body which is the hormone that helps us sleep and also protects the egg. Lack of melatonin can lead to a decline in the egg quality.

Effects of night shifts: There are so many women out there who do night shifts being unaware of the fact that how it affects their body. Working at nights can disrupt your circadian rhythm, causing hormonal imbalances, lower your estrogen levels, and can cause irregular menstrual cycles. All of which leads to a decline in your chances of conception.

Fertility treatments like IVF (In-vitro fertilization) are affected by your overall health and not getting sleep can ruin your physical and mental wellbeing. According to experts, women who sleep for 7-8 hours daily during their IVF procedure, have a better chance of conception.

How to fix your sleep pattern?

Women have at least one of those reasons that prevent her from having proper sleep. Be it work or their personal life, they are always engaged with work and don't treat their own needs as priority. They want to give each minute of their day to the office, their family or their partner. When you are trying to conceive, you have to be in the best mental, emotional and physical state which is impossible to achieve with lack of sleep. You can make minor changes around you to sleep better like putting your electronic devices like mobile, tablet, computers at least an hour before bedtime or by avoiding working in night shifts. You can ask your employer if your shift can be changed.

You have to take care of your sleep pattern to increase your chances of conception. It can be a bit tough to manage everything and get proper sleep time but it's all worth it for the family you are waiting for. You should consult an expert if you have problems sleeping well.

The article is contributed by Dr. Chandana Narayana, Consultant - Gynecologist & Infertility expert, Motherhood Fertility & IVF, Sarjapur, Bangalore.