One in eight women around the world may need help to get pregnant. In vitro fertilization or IVF is one of the most popular and effective choices that help couples give birth to a biological baby. IVF is a delicate medical procedure in which the fertility expert will give medications to stimulate the ovaries to produce more eggs in one cycle. Once mature eggs are removed from a woman’s body by a simple procedure the eggs are fertilized with the partner’s sperm and the embryo is placed into the woman’s womb. IVF is a time-intensive procedure and can take a