One in eight women around the world may need help to get pregnant. In vitro fertilization or IVF is one of the most popular and effective choices that help couples give birth to a biological baby. IVF is a delicate medical procedure in which the fertility expert will give medications to stimulate the ovaries to produce more eggs in one cycle. Once mature eggs are removed from a woman's body by a simple procedure, the eggs are fertilized with the partner's sperm and the embryo is placed into the woman's womb.

IVF is a time-intensive procedure and can take a lot out of you. It can be draining both emotionally and physically. This is why we have compiled a list of tips that will ensure healthy IVF pregnancy.

Is IVF Pregnancy Different From A Normal Pregnancy?

In some ways, IVF pregnancy is very different from a normal pregnancy. Starting from the procedure used to get pregnant, IVF differs from a normal pregnancy in how it feels emotionally and physically, especially for couples who have gone through a long journey to achieve a successful pregnancy.

In a normal pregnancy, the mother may not be aware that she is pregnant until a month or two into the pregnancy. But in IVF, the mother will be aware of the pregnancy right from the point the embryos are transferred. They will have to deal with more worry and sensitivity than mothers who conceive the natural way.

An IVF pregnancy will also receive the highest levels of medical monitoring. This may not be the case for a normal pregnancy. If the pregnancy progresses to the 10-week mark of pregnancy without any issues, then it is practically indistinguishable from a normal pregnancy. Beyond the first 10 weeks of pregnancy, all the dos and don’ts for women with a normal pregnancy also apply to women with an IVF pregnancy.

Tips For Healthy IVF Pregnancy In The First 10 Weeks

What To Eat

A balanced diet with a healthy helping of fresh fruits, vegetables and, lean protein works wonders to keep the body healthy. Whole grains like faro and quinoa, legumes, low-fat dairy products, healthy fats like nuts, seeds, olive oil, and avocado are a great addition to your daily meal. Make it a point to avoid red meat, refined grains, processed foods, and sugar. Cutting down on salt will help too. It is also important to avoid caffeine, alcohol, and smoking when pregnant.

Working Out During An IVF Pregnancy

Many women think that working out during an IVF pregnancy might not be the best thing to do. But most fertility experts agree that unless you have serious complications, you must exercise regularly, especially if you have been exercising before the pregnancy. Try walking, yoga, and stretching exercises during IVF pregnancy.

Avoid These chemicals

When pregnant, it is best to avoid products that contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs). EDCs can interfere with reproductive health, hormones, prenatal development, and general wellbeing.

Formaldehyde (found in nail polishes)

BPA and phenols (Plastic containers and food packaging)

Triclosan, benzophenone, and parabens (check soaps and cosmetics and avoid those that contain these)

Brominated flame retardants used on clothing and furniture

Perfluorinated compounds found in non-stick cookware and stain-resistant materials

Phthalates found in plastics

Sleep

Studies have found that women who sleep seven to eight hours every night have healthier pregnancies compared to those who slept for a shorter or longer duration. Get a restful sleep every night to help your IVF pregnancy progress well.

(Authored by Dr Durga Rao, Co-Founder and Medical Director, Oasis Fertility)