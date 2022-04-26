Is Your Husband Battling Infertility? Here’s How You Can Be Supportive

Infertility can be hard reality for men to grasp, give him time to accept.

Is your husband battling infertility? Here are certain things you can do to support him.

Whenever the issue of infertility is brought up, people tend to immediately picturise a woman struggling to conceive. It is how majority of the society is wired, thinking of infertility as a woman's issue, but it is important to remember that the man is 50 per cent of the equation. Men also suffer with fertility issues, but they often suffer in silence. It is a private heartache that they often choose to hide from others. Stifling their emotions while struggling with infertility can take an enormous emotional toll. It is crucial that the female partner supports the male partner through various challenges brought on by the situation.

Why men struggle to talk about infertility

Men deal with emotions differently. While women use conversation as a means to cope with their problems, men tend not to do so. Plus there is also the huge stigma associated with infertility in general and male factor infertility in particular. The society is often cruel upon men who struggle with fertility issues. A man's fertility is always associated with his masculinity and virility, which is completely baseless. A man can look healthy and virile outwardly, but still suffer with fertility issues. Unfortunately, the perception is deeply ingrained in the minds of the people and men often choose not to open up about their struggles with friends and family.

How can you support your husband struggling with infertility?

Women may sometimes feel lost and helpless when they see their significant other suffering, because they feel they cannot fix it or make it better. However, sometimes just being there, with love, care and support can go a long way. Here are some things women can do:

TRENDING NOW

1. Accept your husband

Accepting your husband the way he is, is a best way to support him with the issues he is going through. Acceptance comes without being biased and without any judgement. Many people have been able to face challenges and fought with problems because there was a support and acceptance by the loved one.

2. Give him time to accept

Infertility can be hard reality for men to grasp. You may notice your partner getting irritable and angry when the topic is brought up. Patience, empathy and communication are the key factors here. Give your husband the necessary time to accept the condition, do not rush him into opening up about his struggles. Whenever he feels ready, communicate and lend a sympathetic ear.

3. Accompany him on treatment visits/tests

It can be difficult to face the treatment all alone, but men tend to not ask for company for their visits. However, you can accompany your husband, so he knows he has your constant support.

You may like to read

4. Take control of the situation together

As the saying goes, "A problem shared is a problem halved". You can research on lifestyle changes to be made to increase the chances of successful treatment. Take the guidance of your fertility specialist and help your husband take the necessary steps like eating right, exercising, reducing stress, etc. When you do these things as a couple, it can encourage your partner to stay positive.

5. Share your fertility struggles with others but only after communicating with your husband

Women tend to cope with their struggles by taking the support of their friends and family. However, infertility is a sensitive topic which your husband may not want to share with others. They may feel hurt when they realise you have shared your problems with friends and family. Therefore, it is highly important to talk to your husband first about this and based on mutual understanding, reach out to others.

6. Seek couples counselling or attend support groups

Men rarely seek out counselling or support groups. However, many are willing to accompany their wife or partner in such meetings. Counselling sessions/support groups help in normalizing the experiences of infertility which in turn can help your partner realise that they are not alone.

7. Engage in other fun activities

Just because you are struggling with infertility does not mean life has to stop. Of course it is easier said than done, but try to engage in things that you both enjoy, go on outings with friends, have a picnic together, do yoga and meditation together. Taking a break from talking about treatments and tests is very essential. You must remember not to let it consume all your mental space.

The article is contributed by Diana Crasta, Chief Psychological Counsellor, Nova IVF Fertility.

RECOMMENDED STORIES