Cell-Based Therapy Can Be A Beacon Of Hope For Childless Couples

If you are a couple facing infertility issues, then you might want to know how cell therapy can help you conceive. Here's everything you need to know about cell therapy and how it can infertile couples.

Not being able to have a child despite planning and regular intercourse can set off alarm bells. The social stigma associated with not having a child is equally high even in today's times. The term 'infertility' is something that no couple or family wants to hear, as it is believed to denote 'inability.' However, globally, the rate of infertility is approx. 15 per cent in reproductive-aged couples and the numbers are increasing steadily. In fact, approx. 10-15 per cent of the couples in India are known to have fertility issues. And this is just a rough estimate as not all come forward to report such issues.

The Causes Of Infertility

The causes of infertility are varied. Earlier, advanced maternal age was considered the chief reason for not being able to conceive a child. The aspect of male infertility was not discussed or assessed frequently. However, it is now known that both male and female infertility is caused by a variety of factors such as infections like tuberculosis, tumours, anatomical obstruction of reproductive organs, hormone imbalances, lifestyle habits, etc.

Advances In The Treatment Of Infertility

While there have been significant advances in the treatment of infertility over the years, the success rates are compromised when the cause of infertility is systemic conditions that cannot be overcome by assisted reproductive techniques alone. There are advances in medical science that allow us to tap into resources in our own bodies. Cell-based therapy is one such emerging modality that is showing promise in the treatment of several conditions, including male and female infertility.

Cell-Based Therapy And Infertility

The principle behind cell-based therapy is that there are stem cells and growth factors in our body, which function to reduce inflammation and scar tissue, regulate the immune environment, enhance the function of other cells, provide a pool of new cells, etc., all of which results in a healthier internal environment. Thus, the reproductive, as well as other systemic issues, can be addressed by cell-based therapy.

Previously, it was believed that a woman is born with a definite number of eggs that reduce with age. However, it is now known that there are stem cells in the ovaries, which can be used to enhance the egg pool. Likewise, there are stem cells in the male testicles that can produce sperms, which can be used to address issues such as oligospermia/azoospermia. Moreover, certain types of stem cells express follicle-stimulating hormone receptors, which is a hormone that regulates certain reproductive processes. Furthermore, bone marrow-derived stem cells have been shown to differentiate into endometrial cells, which can be beneficial in conditions like endometriosis and can help in increasing endometrial thickness.

Last Word

Overall, the different causes of infertility can be treated with cell-based therapy alone or in combination with assisted reproductive techniques to enhance their outcomes. Help is at hand. It is essential to look at the cause of each case of infertility and plan personalized treatments that enable couples to fulfil their dream of becoming parents.

(This article is contributed by Dr Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher, Navi Mumbai/Mumbai)