Infertility Can Affect Both Men And Women: Here Are Expert's Tips On How To Manage The Condition

Infertility Problems Can Affect Both Men And Women: Here Are Expert's Tips On How To Manage The Condition

TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Rachita Munjal, Consultant, Birla Fertility and IVF, to understand more about the condition in both men and women and how one can easily manage it.

Did you know that the rate of infertility is rising at a constant rate all over the world? According to the World Health Organization (WHO), almost 48 million couples and 186 million individuals worldwide suffer from the problem of infertility. It is a condition in which a couple cannot conceive despite regular, unprotected sexual intercourse for 12 months and can affect people of all age groups in both male and female. This issue does not only impact the physical and mental health of the individuals but also their families and communities associated with them. Several factors affect fertility in males and females, depending upon their physical condition. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Rachita Munjal, Consultant, Birla Fertility and IVF, to understand more about the condition in both men and women and how one can easily manage it.

What Is Infertility In Men?

When we talk about male infertility, it refers to the problem in the male reproductive system that prevents them from impregnating their female partner. The cases of male fertility are constantly rising in recent years and are surrounded by many social barriers. Not only is there a lack of awareness in the society around male infertility, but also a lack of acceptance of this problem in men. As a result, there is a negative impact on physical health and mental health. Male infertility can occur due to various factors, including the quality of sperm, ejaculation problems, age, erectile dysfunction, sperm production, physical and hormonal problems. The pressure to perform in bed is also one of the major factors that can trigger the problem of infertility in men.

What Is Infertility In Women?

Female infertility problems are prevalent in women of reproductive age. It refers to the problem in which a woman cannot conceive for more than 12 months of regular intercourse. Like male infertility, several factors can determine infertility in women, such as abnormality in the female reproductive system, tubal blockage, PCOS, lifestyle change, or even hormonal imbalance. As a result, female infertility can also trigger other health problems like diabetes, and hypertension.

When To Seek Help?

Though the symptom of infertility in men and women may vary, one of the most significant symptoms of infertility is the inability to conceive despite regular intercourse. People dealing with infertility may also experience hormonal changes and unexplained hair growth. In some cases, women may experience problems with their menstrual cycle like irregular, painful or absent periods, while men experience changes in the hair growth pattern in their body. Apart from the irregular menstrual cycle, women may also experience pelvic inflammatory disease, ovulation problem or frequent miscarriages that needs medical attention. Men suffering from infertility may also experience a lack of energy, erectile dysfunction, or swelling in the scrotum.

What Are The Ways To Manage It?

To increase the chances of pregnancy, it is recommended to have sexual intercourse at the time of ovulation which occurs in the middle or halfway of the menstrual cycle. Not only that, but lifestyle choices also play a crucial role in determining the rate of fertility. With the help of a few habits, it is possible to manage and prevent the problem of infertility. These include:

Limit the consumption of alcohol

Quit smoking as it may directly impact the male and female reproductive system

Exercise regularly to increase blood flow in the reproductive organs

Limit the consumption of caffeine

Manage a healthy weight

Follow a healthy diet

Men must also wear loose clothes to avoid overheating of the testicles that can affect sperm production

Apart from managing a healthy lifestyle, it is recommended to seek medical help in case of any persisting symptoms of infertility. It is essential to understand that there is nothing to be embarrassed about, and ignorance of these symptoms can make the situation even worse. Even after suffering from infertility, there are various treatment options available for men and women that can be helpful for hopeful parents.

