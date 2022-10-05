Infertility Numbers Surging Worldwide: Myths About Infertility People Need To Stop Believing

Infertility is a growing concern worldwide. It affects about 48 million couples globally, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Estimates suggest that infertility affects around 15 per cent of couples in India. While advanced ART procedures like In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) are helping many infertile couples become pregnant and have a biological child, many others are struggling in silence due to lack of awareness. Moreover, myths and misconceptions about fertility issues are preventing many couples from taking an informed decision and undergoing fertility treatments.

Today, Dr. Saroja Koppala, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Hyderabad, will help us clear the some of the most common myths revolving around infertility.

Understand the reasons behind surge in infertility numbers

"Infertility is being increasingly prevalent across the globe. The sharp rise in infertility numbers can be attributed to more and more people developing underlying medical conditions, increased number of couples delaying pregnancy and many adopting a poor lifestyle in the last few years," said Dr. Saroja Koppala.

She added, "Infertility can be tricky to understand and with a gamut of information available across various platforms, there is also a lot of false information about fertility issues that are doing rounds across various social groups and information platforms in general. In this day and age, it becomes even more important to debunk myths revolving around infertility so that people can make a much more informed decision regarding the same."

Below, Dr. Saroja Koppala, has debunked 5 common myths about infertility

Myth 1: Infertility is predominantly a female problem

Fact: Women are not solely responsible for bearing a child. The reproductive health of the male partner is equally important when it comes to conception. Studies show that about one-third of fertility problems are caused by reproductive issues from the woman's end, whereas one-third of fertility issues are caused by different factors concerning fertility from the man's end, whereas the remaining portion of problems can be caused by problems involving both the genders. It is high time we stop denoting infertility as a problem only striking women, it is a human problem.

Myth 2: Ejaculation always translates into fertility in men

Fact: It can so happen that men are able to ejaculate frequently, yet there is no guarantee that they are fully fertile and enjoy a good reproductive health. Despite ejaculating, men can have a low sperm count which can lower chances of conception. There could be other problems associated with the sperm such as poor sperm motility and morphology (shape). Certain medications such as that of hypertension or other medical treatments can lower sperm quality, making it difficult to conceive.

Myth 3: Women cannot get pregnant post turning 35 years of age

Fact: While fertility does start waning in women post the age of 33-35, it does not completely erase chances of getting pregnant. Pregnancy post 35 can be difficult to achieve, but not impossible. Moreover, if there are problems with natural conception, women can consider trying certain Assistant Reproductive Technology (ART) methods such as IVF which is characterized by external fertilization of an egg, which is then implanted in the womb. Other techniques include freezing of an unfertilized egg or fertilized embryo when you are still young so that implantation in the womb can be undertaken later in the future.

Myth 4: Contraceptives can cause infertility

Fact: Birth control pills simply help in preventing pregnancy for as long as you are taking them, they by no means hamper your reproductive health in the long run or cause infertility. Your menstrual cycle will mostly return to normal within a couple of months upon discontinuing the pill. However, consider scheduling an appointment with a gynecologist if you experience problems post discontinuation for a prolonged period.

Myth 5: Infertility is directly proportionate to ageing factors

Fact: While chances of infertility increase as you age, especially when you cross 33-35 years of age, however, infertility can also strike men and women of younger age, say in their twenties. Infertility in younger people can be caused due to certain underlying conditions such as PCOS, endometriosis or any other problems involving the overall health of an individual. In case of both the genders, a poor lifestyle which involves indulgence in excessive tobacco consumption, smoking, alcohol coupled with poor eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle can increase chances of infertility in both men and women.

Do not self-medicate

Infertility issues and myths can be difficult to fathom, it is best to always consult a doctor with issues such as infertility or pregnancy or any other concerns regarding the reproductive health of you or your partner. It is best to not self-medicate or rely on any other information source and instead get in touch with a fertility expert immediately.