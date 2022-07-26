Infertility: Does Obesity Reduce Your Chance Of Having A Child? Know From An Expert

Being obese or overweight can have a significant impact on your health, but does it increase the chances of infertility? Here's what you need to know.

Being overweight and obese is a health problem millions of people are suffering from around the world. It is one that increases your chances of suffering from several health problems. Unfortunately, how much you weigh can also influence your chances of having a baby. For couples struggling with fertility, there is a chance that this could be a contributory factor that may reduce their chances of having a child.

While there is a lot of advice out there on how to conceive, how to lose weight and not every suggestion is backed by science. However, doctors are in agreement that a healthy weight can help you determine a healthy pregnancy.

How Does Obesity Affect Fertility?

A study published in The Lancet journal found that being obese or overweight increases the chances of infertility, especially in women. Other studies have also shown a link between infertility and obesity. We asked an expert to further explain the possibility, and here's what she had to say.

Dr M Niharika, Senior Fertility specialist, Kamineni Fertility Centre, Hyderabad says, "Obesity can cause lower sperm count and quality in men. Obesity is interconnected with the polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). Being either overweight or underweight causes strain on your body, which can cause your fertility levels to change. Being underweight could lead to ovarian dysfunction and infertility in women. Lack of restraint can also affect the function of the hypothalamus gland which controls the hormones that notify the ovaries to release eggs."

Lifestyle Changes Can Help

Dr Niharika says, "Healthy sperm and eggs lead to healthy fertility. Small changes in lifestyle can have an overall positive impact on fertility. Lifestyle can have effects on the reproductive functions of women and men, i.e., increasing your fertility potential. Hormonal imbalances, stress, and deficiencies in your diet can contribute to infertility."

"Many lifestyle factors such as the right age to start a family, nutrition, weight, exercise, psychological stress, environmental and occupational exposures, cigarette smoking, drug use, alcohol and caffeine consumption, and body weight impact fertility. Smoking on a daily basis leads to early menopause and infertility in women. It also leads to miscarriages and birth defects," she explains further.

Making some healthy lifestyle changes can increase your chance of getting pregnant and giving birth to a healthy baby. Some ways to keep your weight in check and mitigate your chances of infertility include:

Exercising every day to maintain a healthy weight

Taking a healthy diet

Getting adequate sleep

Quitting smoking

Limiting the amount of alcohol

Reducing stress

Taking folic acid and iodine supplements

