Infertility Cases On The Rise: Be Aware Of The Diseases And Infections That Can Affect Your Fertility

A fertility expert has warned of the common infections that can cause infertility in men and women, as well as share tips on how to prevent them.

An increasing number of couples are struggling to get pregnant and infertility is becoming more common today than before. There are many factors that can impact fertility in men and women. Get to know about the diseases and infections that can take a toll on your reproductive organs and creating problem in conceiving.

Certain infections and diseases, if not tackled at the right time, can hamper fertility in both men and women by damaging their reproductive organs, said Dr. Akash Surana, Fertility Consultant, NOVA IVF, Vashi Mumbai.

In an exclusive interaction with the HealthSite, the expert described some of the common infections that can cause infertility in men and women. Continue reading

Infections that can cause infertility in men

Gonorrhea: It is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) that can cause infertility in men. The common symptoms related to Gonorrhea include green, yellow, or white discharge from the penis, dysuria, burning around the penis, swelling, or pain in the testicles. It can also cause epididymitis and prostate gland infection which tends to affect one's sperm production as well as the quality.

Chlamydia: This is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) resulting from a bacterial infection. Burning sensation during urination, swollen testicles and discharges from the penis are some of its red flags. If left untreated, Chlamydia impacts one's infertility by permanently scarring and blocking the reproductive parts and interfering with sperm production.

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI): It happens due to the unwanted growth of the bacteria (generally E.coli) in one's urine. The symptoms are fever, chills, and a burning sensation while urinating. The bacteria can also spread to reproductive parts such as testicles, epididymis, and other sex glands and lead to low sperm count in men.

You may like to read

Infertility due to infections in women

Bacterial Vaginosis and Yeast Infection: A large number of women suffer from these infections. Here, the internal vaginal flora gets unbalanced which makes it harder for the sperm to reach the uterus and one will not be able to conceive.

Human Papillomavirus Infection: HPV infection is a sexually transmitted disease (STD) that impacts the epithelial cells on the oral or genital mucous membranes and even other parts of a woman's skin. HPV infection is also a common occurrence in women and requires prompt medical attention.

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID): It can strike due to Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and other STDs. An untreated PID scars the reproductive organs leading to tubal-factor infertility because of infection.

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI): This is commonly seen in a majority of women due to the shorter urinary tract. UTI can impact other parts such as the uterus, bladder, and kidney. Frequent UTIs can make it harder for a woman to conceive and are also linked to pelvic inflammation which causes scarring of the fallopian tubes and affects the ovulation process.

Prevent infections that can cause infertility

Dr. Akash Surana also highlighted some important measures for prevention of the abovementioned infections and preserving your fertility.

Daily hygiene: Daily bathing and keeping private parts dry are very important. Also note overuse of soap or intimate wash is not recommended as it does more harm than good.

Daily bathing and keeping private parts dry are very important. Also note overuse of soap or intimate wash is not recommended as it does more harm than good. Safe sex practices: Avoid multiple sex partners and use condoms to prevent STIs.

Avoid multiple sex partners and use condoms to prevent STIs. Healthy diet: A balanced meal will help to build strong immunity and prevent such infections. Have more green leafy vegetables, salads, fruits, nuts, berries and proteins

A balanced meal will help to build strong immunity and prevent such infections. Have more green leafy vegetables, salads, fruits, nuts, berries and proteins HPV vaccination: Women should get HPV vaccine before first sexual activity to prevent HPV and its aftermath

Women should get HPV vaccine before first sexual activity to prevent HPV and its aftermath Daily water intake: Drinking 3-4 liters of water a day helps to prevent UTI. Also avoid public washroom whenever possible.

Drinking 3-4 liters of water a day helps to prevent UTI. Also avoid public washroom whenever possible. Timely testing: If you notice any symptoms, get them tested ASAP rather than home remedies or ignoring it. Diagnosis at the right time with right treatment is very important.

If you notice any symptoms, get them tested ASAP rather than home remedies or ignoring it. Diagnosis at the right time with right treatment is very important. Daily exercise and weight management: Healthy lifestyle with weight management helps to prevent infection and maintain your fertility potential.