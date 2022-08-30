Impact Of Infertility On A Couple's Mental Health

Infertility can have a great impact on a person's mental health. Here's how it can affect different aspects of your life and how to deal with it.

Infertility can be defined as the inability to conceive after 1 year of regular unprotected intercourse. The incidence of infertility is growing rapidly worldwide and also in India. It affects almost 10-15% of the world's population. As per WHO, infertility is the fifth highest serious condition worldwide. As per a study, there are 15-20 million people who are suffering from infertility in India.

Psychological Aspect Of Infertility

Giving birth to a child is the desire of every woman and if this desire is not fulfilled it is associated with psychological problems which can be anger, betrayal, guilt, sadness, jealousy, low-self esteem, anxiety, depression and mental stress. In India, especially the pressure of getting married and having children is there ever since a girl is in her 20s. Society expects a couple to have children as soon as they are married. If there is any delay in getting pregnant after marriage society concludes that the couple is facing issues related to fertility. In India, it is generally considered that woman is responsible for the majority of cases of infertility. But at varying levels, men also face mental issues due to fear of being infertile. Infertility is a silent struggle where nothing much can be shared with others. Infertility is one of the most disturbing experiences in a couple's life.

Stress And Infertility

Stress, depression and anxiety are common consequences of infertility. It is not clearly known whether stress causes infertility or infertility causes stress. The news that a couple is suffering from infertility is itself very stressful. In general, infertile couples especially women show higher levels of stress as compared to men. Depression can affect fertility due to raised prolactin and thyroid hormone levels. Depression also affects ovulation.

Social Aspect Of Infertility

Fertility is a social status for a couple. Infertile couples experience social stigma, a sense of loss and low self-esteem. It can lead to social awkwardness or withdrawal from social gatherings. In India, there is a lot of social pressure from friends and family in regard to fertility & pregnancy. It is associated with frustration due to the self-expectation of having a child.

The Financial Aspect Of Fertility Treatments

While many couples presenting with infertility have high levels of psychological stress, the process and treatment of infertility are also stressful. This is due to the financial impact of fertility treatment. Fertility treatments are quite expensive and they can cause financial stress to couples. Not everyone is able to afford such costly treatment. Many couples end up using all their saving for these treatments and some even borrow money for the same.

Infertility Treatment-related Stress

Fertility treatment especially ART is very stressful for couples. Firstly the results of each test performed can cause stress like a diagnosis of low ovarian reserve in women or reduced sperm counts in men can put a couple under a lot of stress. Also, the final outcome of such costly treatment can be stressful. If the outcome is not favourable it can lead to a mental breakdown. Depression and low self-esteem are more after the failure of IVF treatment. The outcome of infertility treatments is influenced by psychological factors. As per studies, stress is associated with low pregnancy rates. Also, the treatment associated with stress is experienced more by females as the drugs given to stimulate ovulation and to assist in successful pregnancy can cause irritability, anxiety, mood swings, disrupted sleep, and disrupted thought processes.

Interventions

If a couple is facing a fertility issue or taking treatment for infertility, mental health should not be neglected. The best way to go about is to see a fertility expert at the earliest and start the treatment as suggested. Couple counselling can help in reducing stress and help the couple face the situation easily.

As we know, psychological symptoms may interfere with fertility and the success of infertility treatments. The lesser are psychological problems, the higher the chance of pregnancy. Therefore, doctors should pay more attention to the mental health of infertile couples.