Ideal Age For Fatherhood: What Men Should Know About Their Reproductive Health

Age not only impact male fertility but also influences the health of their children. Here is all you should know about men's reproductive health.

Most people believe that men don't have a 'biological clock' unlike women who lose their ability to reproduce after a certain age. It is true that a man never stops producing sperm, but as he ages, his sperm undergoes genetic mutations which increase the chance of damaged DNA in the sperm. This will not only impact their fertility but also influence the health of their children. Having children is a huge decision to take, considering all the responsibilities that come along with it. It is necessary for you to know the best to do the best for your family. Here is all you should know about men's reproductive health and the ideal age of fatherhood.

Does age affect my fertility?

The short answer to the question is 'yes', age does affect your fertility. Although many men can reproduce in their 50's, but having a healthy baby becomes difficult after the age of 40. There are a few factors behind it:

Your testosterone levels decline after the age of 40 which can reduce your libido or can make it bit difficult for you to have regular sex.

You tend to produce less sperm as you age and the quality of it deteriorates with growing age. It mainly affects the quality (morphology) and the mobility (movement) of the sperm which can reduce its ability to fertilise egg.

Medical conditions like diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia are common with older men. All of them have a deleterious effect on libido and sperm quality.

It also depends on the partner; older men generally have older partners. Female fertility starts to decline after the age of 30. The age and health conditions of your partner as well can affect your chances of conception.

Apart from your age, your lifestyle also plays a major role in affecting the quality and quantity of your sperms. Drinking alcohol and smoking are proven to have a negative impact on your fertility. Smoking is proven to influence the mobility and quality of sperms.

These factors do not say that there is no hope for conception if you are old. These factors just indicate that it becomes a bit more challenging with age.

Will my age affect my baby?

Unfortunately, the answer to this question is 'yes'. Babies with older fathers are much more vulnerable to certain genetic conditions. Having children in old age can slightly increase the risk of birth defects, cognitive disorders, and autism

Advanced paternal age can also increase pregnancy complications like preterm birth, preeclampsia and low birth weight

Fertility tests that are available for men

If you and your partner are failing to conceive even after trying for a long time (more than a year of regular intercourse), you need to consult a fertility specialist.

The most basic test which needs to be done is semen analysis which will let you know about your sperm count, shape, mobility, etc.

DNA Fragmentation Index (DFI) is usually advised at advanced age to give a better assessment of sperm quality.

If there is any abnormalities found which can hamper your chances of conception, you will require hormonal assay, ultrasound examination and other advanced tests to decide the further course of treatment.

In severe cases, genetic test like karyotype and y chromosome microdeletion is carried out for detailed assessment.

There are ways to deal with infertility as well. You should reach out to get appropriate help.

What is the right age?

From a biological and health standpoint, it is advisable to be a father in your late 20s or early 30s. But a huge decision like this will depend on other factors like your emotional and financial readiness as well. There is no ideal point, being a father at any age comes with its own set of challenges. It is recommended to get yourself assessed by a fertility consultant, whenever you and your partner are ready for a child.

The article is contributed by Dr. Rubina Pandit, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Basaveshwaranagar, Bangalore.