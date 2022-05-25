How Important Is Menstrual Hygiene For Maintaining Fertility

Various studies have highlighted that poor menstrual hygiene could be one of the major reasons for infertility.

For every female, menstruation is one of the important processes of their body. This phase often comes with cramps, uneasiness and other conditions and hence it needs utmost care as well as attention. Maintaining hygiene along with intake of a proper diet is essential in order to sail through the pain.

The importance of menstrual hygiene

Menstrual hygiene is important not only for the overall health but also due to the fact that it is closely associated with fertility of females. Various researches have repeatedly highlighted that poor menstrual hygiene could be one of the major reasons causing infertility.

According to World Bank's estimates, over 800 million women at the global level menstruate on a daily basis. However, 500+ million females do not have access to menstrual products as well as adequate facilities for management of menstrual hygiene. For safe menstruation, women need water, sanitation and hygiene wash amenities. They also require safe, affordable and appropriate menstrual hygiene essentials, information on menstrual hygiene practices, along with a supportive environment so that they can deal with the menstruation phase every month without any stigma, inhibitions or embarrassment.

Menstrual hygiene: An imperative factor for maintaining fertility

When women have access to safe yet affordable sanitary essentials to effectively manage their menstruation, the risk of infections reduces significantly. The menstrual hygiene when maintained well could lead to reduced pelvic infection and infertility.

Poor menstrual hygiene on the other hand could be dangerous. It could result in future infertility as well as complications during pregnancy. The lack of hygiene materials could also lead to disruptions in the menstruation patterns of females and this could further cause infertility in women. Furthermore, improper hygiene during the period can cause bacterial infections to thrive in the vagina. This condition could eventually result in Reproductive Tract Infections (RTIs). If not treated timely, RTIs can cause infertility in the long run.

Tips to maintain menstrual hygiene

Managing menstruation safely, hygienically and with confidence is critical for one's health. From the social perspective, spreading awareness about menstruation being a normal phenomenon for females along with the hygiene practices to be implemented is essential. It is essential to design a system so as to address and impart the knowledge associated with healthy menstruation. Furthermore, it is also imperative that we instill and offer sexual education in schools. We also need to collaboratively develop and disseminate sensitive adolescent reproductive health messages targeted for both parents and their children. Young girls especially should be educated about menstruation, the reason it happens, as well as the importance of maintaining hygiene. It is imperative that we address the taboos associated with menstruation and menstrual hygiene in healthy discussions as well.

Practices to be implemented for ensuring menstrual hygiene

Fertility issues can be managed effectively by ensuring the implementation of hygienic menstruation practices. Taking extra care of our menstruation cycle as well as hygiene can help deal with the infertility at significant levels. For this, changing the sanitary napkin after every 4-6 hours is the golden rule for vaginal health. In case of tampons or menstrual cups, changing them frequently is imperative since blood released from the body can easily attract microorganisms. This can lead to irritation, itching and even Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). Adding to it, washing the vagina properly and keeping it clean is essential. Cleaning vagina the right way, that is from the vagina to the anus is also crucial. Cleaning it the other way could lead to the transmission of bacteria from the anus into the vagina or the urethra. This could further lead to infections.

However, contrary to the notion that is associated with vaginal cleaning, soap is in fact not needed for cleaning the vagina. Even vaginal products should be avoided as they could disrupt the vaginal microbiota. Our vaginas have a self-cleaning mechanism and using such chemical based products could hamper the vaginal pH. Sticking to one sanitation method is another crucial step but is often not spoken about. Females tend to use tampons and sanitary napkins together. In fact, they even use two napkins together to prevent staining from heavy flow. However, this could lead to bacterial infections.

All the factors affecting vaginal health and posing a hindrance in the path of menstrual hygiene could lead to infertility. Hence, it becomes essential that we understand the importance of hygiene during menstruation and prevent infertility in the long run.

The guide to safe and healthy menses

The practices for menstrual hygiene are feasible as well as beneficial and can be easily implemented. However, taking care of your well-being and leading a healthy lifestyle also plays a vital role in regulating your menstrual cycle. When the body's overall health is maintained, your menstrual pattern will be regulated.

Menstruation can be a tough time for the women. Heavy flow, cramps, and mood swings all add up to the woes. While maintaining menstrual hygiene is essential for females across age groups; it becomes imperative especially for the women who are planning to start a family. Since poor menstrual hygiene could lead to infertility, ensuring safe and healthy menses is a must!

The article is contributed by Dr. Anu Sadashiv B, Consultant - Reproductive Medicine, Milann Fertility & Birthing Hospital, Kumarapark, Bangalore.