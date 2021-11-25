How Does TB Affect Fertility In Women?

Foul smell of the discharge is one of the symptoms of TB in the genital tract.

Often, genital TB is diagnosed during infertility evaluation. Read on to understand the link between infertility and genital TB.

As per studies and research, Tuberculosis (TB) can widely affect fertility in women. TB affects lungs and pulmonary functions, but if not diagnosed timely, the disease can spread and cause secondary infections in the fallopian tubes. It can also cause damage to the uterus and ovaries, leading to infertility among females. Many people in India are affected by tuberculosis, especially pulmonary TB. However, some people also suffer from extrapulmonary or secondary TB, which affects more women than men. In this article, Dr. Pallavi Prasad, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility Bengaluru, explains the link between TB and fertility issues in women.

How does TB cause damage to the reproductive organs?

TB bacteria can quickly spread through the abdomen to the reproductive tract causing damage to the fallopian tubes, uterus, and causes thinning of endometrium lining. It can also spread through the blood to bones, joints, and other organs. If the TB bacteria infect a woman's genital areas, it can cause several problems related to fertility. Genital TB is diagnosed among women who go for infertility treatments for getting pregnant.

Major symptoms of TB in the genital tract include:

Irregular periods

Continuous discharge with stains of blood

Foul smell of the discharge

Bleeding after intercourse

Pelvic pain

The link between infertility and genital TB

Usually, women come to know about genital TB only when they plan a pregnancy. Sometimes, there are no signs until it is too late for any medical intervention to help. In almost 90 % of cases, fallopian tubes are affected first, followed by endometrium, or lining of the uterus in 70 % of cases. Ovaries, cervix, vagina, and vulva are also mildly affected.

The affected fallopian tubes will not let the fertilized egg enter the tube and reach the uterus or the womb. Therefore, the chances of conceiving are affected in these cases. If the endometrium lining is affected, the fertilized egg will not implant in the uterus. The quality of the ovum will also be affected in case of any infection in the ovaries. Blockage in fallopian tubes also prevents sperm from meeting the egg, which leads to infertility.

Diagnosis of Genital TB

The diagnosis incidentally happens during infertility evaluation. A few tests can help in diagnosing the condition, like an endometrial biopsy, which tells if anything is wrong with the endometrium lining. Menstrual blood culture can also help in diagnosing genital TB. A detailed laparoscopy also helps in knowing the extent of damage to the genital organs.

Treatment of Genital TB

It is crucial to treat genital TB as soon as it is detected. However, people do not come forward if they suffer from the issue due to social stigma. Patients with genital TB are treated with ATT (anti-tubercular treatment), which helps in pregnancy if diagnosed earlier. ATT is the first line of treatment for women suffering from genital TB.

Some women can conceive through assisted reproductive technologies (ART) like IVF with proper medication.

Prevent it to avoid it!

As soon as you get to know about pulmonary TB, it would help to start your treatment to avoid extrapulmonary infections. For a smooth recovery, you should complete the course of treatment as untreated primary infection can often spread to other organs.

There are rare cases where having sexual intercourse with a partner suffering from genital TB can transmit the infection. It is better to choose safe-sex methods in case your partner is recovering from TB.

The best way to prevent genital TB is to take precautions against pulmonary TB. You must build your immunity by eating nutritious food and following hygiene practices. Infected people must stay away from others as they can easily spread TB by sneezing or coughing.