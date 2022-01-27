How Cervical Cancer Impacts Woman’s Fertility? Doctors Explain

Egg freezing can be a good option for woman with cervical cancer, say fertility experts. Read on to know how cervical cancer impacts a woman's fertility.

Cervical cancer is one of the common cancers among women. It begins in the cervix of a woman, which is the lower, narrow end part of the uterus. Cervical cancer affects a woman's fertility and makes it difficult for her to conceive naturally. While infertility after cervical cancer is inevitable, a woman can preserve her fertility by freezing her eggs. Here, fertility experts elaborate on how cervical cancer impacts a woman's fertility.

Certain strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection, are linked to the occurrence of this cancer. Having a weak immune system, vices like smoking and having sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis are also associated with development of cervical cancer. Symptoms of cervical cancer include bloody vaginal discharge, bleeding after intercourse or even between the periods, and pelvic pain.

Cervical cancer and infertility

If you have cervical cancer, treatment would be recommended after monitoring your condition. But if the cancer is in the advanced stage, then extensive treatment is needed that can take a toll on a woman's fertility.

Dr Bharati Dhorepatil, consultant fertility expert, NOVA IVF Pune, explained, "Chemotherapy and radiation therapy impacts one's fertility. If one has undergone a hysterectomy which is done when one doesn't get her Pap smear done and the cervical cancer is not detected at an early stage, then she will not be able to conceive. And if the ovaries are simultaneously removed, then a woman will fail to produce eggs too leading to infertility."

Further, she said that if cervical cancer is managed with the help of radiation therapy, then the rays to kill cancerous cells will expose one's ovaries to radiation, damage them and make them incapable to produce eggs. This can lead to premature menopause.

"The one whose uterus is exposed to radiation or the one taking chemotherapy drugs may have greater chances of miscarriage or premature birth due to the lack of blood flow to the uterus. Even treatment for precancerous cells present in the cervix like loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP) and cone biopsy cause infertility as the part of the cervix is removed during these procedures. These procedures lead to cervical stenosis owing to which the sperms and eggs cannot unite, one a woman will not be able to achieve pregnancy," she added.

Consult a fertility expert before initiating cervical cancer treatment

A woman can still become pregnant after a radical trachelectomy, which can be done during the 1a or 1b stages of cervical cancer wherein the entire cervix or tissue next to the cervix will be removed, stated Dr Preethika Shetty, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi.

However, she noted that one should discuss with a fertility expert before initiating the cervical cancer treatment and clear all the doubts regarding it.

"Infertility leads to a rollercoaster of emotions right from hope to fear, and it can be difficult for couples to endure it together. This emotional disparity causes tension in the relationship and even stressful feelings," Dr Shetty pointed out.

Egg freezing can be a good option

Dr Dhorepatil underscored that egg freezing can be a good option for women with cervical cancer.

She asserted, "Infertility due to cervical cancer can be distressing and is a matter of concern. A woman may not feel accomplished, will be anxious, stressed, depressed, lonely, and get bogged down. It can be devastating for a woman to know that her reproductive organ is no longer working. Those women who wish to preserve their fertility are referred to a fertility consultant who can turn their dream of experiencing motherhood into reality."

Such women can opt for egg freezing. Also known as oocyte cryopreservation, egg freezing is the method during which the eggs are taken from the woman's ovaries. Then the unfertilized eggs are stored and frozen for future use.

According to Dr Dhorepatil, egg freezing is suitable for a woman who wants to postpone her pregnancy due to career aspirations, one who is taking cancer treatment that impacts fertility, post-menopausal women, and one having endometriosis.