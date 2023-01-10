Hostile Uterus And Its Impact On Fertility

Hostile uterus is widespread among infertile women, one of the last things to be checked for to determine infertility, says Dr. Madhuri Roy, founder of Conceive IVF.

One of the most frequent problems with fertility that women experience is a hostile uterus. It describes a condition when the uterine environment is hostile. It is a word used to characterise cervical mucus that is unfavourable to sperm migration and is either inadequate or of low quality. Although the two terms are frequently used interchangeably, unfriendly cervical mucus is very precisely connected to the mucus the uterine glands generate. Cervical fluid, also known as cervical mucus, aids in the sperm's journey to the fallopian tubes to fertilise an egg.

Dr. Madhuri Roy, Gynaecologist & IVF Consultant, founder, and managing director of Conceive IVF, Pune, explains, "Throughout a woman's cycle, the texture, thickness, and consistency of her cervical mucus fluctuate. The mucus normally turns transparent, thin, and watery as woman approaches ovulation and is at her most fertile to aid in the movement of the sperm. However, in 20 per cent of women, this modification does not take place, and the mucus could even thicken. The sperm cannot penetrate the hostile cervical mucus because of its consistency, and it may even be destroyed."

Further, the Gynaecologist provides explanation on the causes of a hostile uterus and how to manage it.

What causes a uterus that is "hostile"?

According to Dr. Madhuri, numerous factors might lead to hostile cervical mucus, and the most frequent root causes of this issue are:

Dry, Sticky, or Thick Mucus

One of the primary causes of hostile cervical mucus is a hormonal imbalance, which also frequently results in ovulation issues. Sperm motility will be hampered if the cervical mucus is thick in consistency. It might also be a result of certain drugs' negative effects.

Immune System Cells

In response to infections, these cells grow. When these cells are created in the vagina or cervix, they begin to actively hunt down and kill sperm. This may make it difficult to get pregnant.

Acidic mucus

A mucus with high acidity is harmful to sperm. Hormonal imbalances, which can disrupt your natural pH balance, are one cause of this illness. High acidity can also be caused by yeast or bacterial infections.

Antibodies towards sperm

They are protective proteins called antibodies. They are produced by the body's immune system in reaction to a previous infection in which sperm was either directly or indirectly involved. Even though this situation is less frequent, they will nonetheless assault and kill the sperm.

How is a hostile uterus treated?

Various variables affect how cervical mucus hostility is treated, says Dr. Madhuri. She adds that treatment of a hostile uterus often comprises the following:

Any cervical or vaginal infection can be treated with either antifungals or antibiotics.

High dosages of Clomid may produce mucus aggressiveness. Changing or reducing the dosage may be beneficial.

It is possible to use fertility-friendly lubricants if there are no indications of anti-sperm antibodies or other illnesses.

Intrauterine insemination can also be used to bypass the cervix.

In vitro fertilisation might be investigated if infertility is chronic and all other treatment options have failed.

"Cervical mucus hostility is typically one of the final things checked for to determine infertility, despite the fact that it is widespread among infertile women. Consult your physician. Talk to your doctor and learn more about your fertility problems to make better decisions," concludes Dr. Madhuri.