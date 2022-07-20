Hepatitis Can Cause Infertility In Men: Precautions You Can Take

Hepatitis is a disorder that causes inflammation of the liver. Hepatitis can be infected in acute (short-term) or chronic (long-term) forms. It causes serious health complications, such as scarring of the liver, liver failure, or even liver cancer, depending on the severity of the case. Any indication of the hepatitis symptoms listed below, should immediately sprung you into action to rush to your doctor. Early detection and treatment can help prevent the development of these health complications.

Hepatitis can be transmitted from mother to child, through sexual contact through the exposure of infected blood, infection from needles, sharing personal care items, tattooing or piercing in an unsanitary condition. Out of its five variants, Hepatitis B and C viruses are linked to fertility problems in men and women.

Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C

Hepatitis B can be defined as a viral infection of the liver. Jaundice, fever, fatigue, stomach issues and pain, joint pain, and light-colored poop include some of the symptoms of Hepatitis B and C. The symptoms of Hepatitis B can take up to 6 months to appear, whereas symptoms of Hepatitis B surface between 2 weeks to 6 months and more than a third of those infected do not feel anything. A blood test is often done for the diagnosis of Hepatitis B and C disorders.

Hepatitis and Fertility

Hepatitis infections are linked with both poor sperm quality as well as reduced fertility for both males and females.

The 'S' protein of the Hepatitis B virus is known to reduce sperm motility and fertility by more than 50 percent. According to studies, those infected with HBV are 1.59 times more likely to experience infertility than other individuals. According to recent research, sperm volume, sperm concentration, sperm survival rate, and rate of normal sperm morphology are significantly lower in infertile males with hepatitis B than in infertile males without hepatitis infection. People with hepatitis B are also more likely to have sperm DNA fragmentation, or damage to the DNA inside sperm, which can lead to infertility.

Studies indicate that HCV causes a significant increase in abnormal morphology in sperm as well as a decrease in motility. With the increase in the HCV, the sperm count was observed to reduce significantly.

Treatment

Treatment plans for hepatitis will differ depending on the type of hepatitis you have. In the case of non-viral hepatitis, such as alcoholic or toxic hepatitis, reducing exposure to chemicals or consuming harmful substances is critical to healing. A liver transplant may be required in severe cases of alcoholic hepatitis.

When it comes to viral hepatitis, injectable or oral antiviral medications are prescribed to treat the infection. People with hepatitis B and C may benefit from a medication treatment plan. In fact, some antiviral medications used to treat hepatitis B have been linked to an increase in reproductive function.

People infected with hepatitis are recommended pregnancy alternatives such as ART and IVF treatments. It is found that Hepatitis in men affect their sperm counts but have no effects on the outcomes of such treatment procedures.

Precautions

Vaccination is a highly effective and secure method of protecting yourself and those you care about from Hepatitis B. This vaccination is recommended for all infants and children under the age of 18. It is also advisable for people who suffer from diabetes or who are at a higher risk of hepatitis infection due to their lifestyle, country of birth, living situation, or jobs to receive the hepatitis B vaccination.

The article is written by Dr. Gunjan Sabherwal, Fertility Expert, Nova Southend IVF and Fertility, Gurgaon.