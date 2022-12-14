Getting Pregnant Can Be Harder For Women With Endometriosis: Know Why

Apart from causing infertility, advanced endometriosis cause severe damage to urinary bladder, bowel and ureter, leading to morbidity and sometimes mortality.

Having trouble getting pregnant? There are several factors that can cause fertility issues. One of them is endometriosis. Getting pregnant is challenging, but it is even harder for women with endometriosis. Infertility can affect more than 50 per cent of women with endometriosis, says Dr Jainesh Doctor, Advanced Gynae Endoscopic Surgeon, International Operating Faculty & Trainer, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar.

What is endometriosis and how it affects fertility?

Endometriosis occurs when uterine lining-like tissue develops outside of the uterus, or presence of "ectopic" endometrium outside the uterus. These growths may harm the nearby reproductive organs as the illness worsens, reducing fertility.

Although endometriosis doesn't always result in infertility, it can affect a lot of people's fertility. This does not imply that those who have endometriosis cannot become pregnant; rather, it suggests that they could find it more difficult to do so.

About half of women who have infertility, also have endometriosis.

Because endometriosis is a progressive disease, it may progressively get worse over time. Endometriosis tissue patches can obstruct the reproductive organs as they continue to spread across the pelvic and abdominal regions. As a result, sperm have a tougher time reaching the egg. These growths can harm the reproductive organs as well, impairing their functionality.

Additionally, endometriosis can impact fertility by scarring the fallopian tubes impeding the development of the eggs and producing a hormonal imbalance resulting in pelvic chronic inflammation. Many a time, patients going for IVF have to get their tubes clipped or removed to increase success rates of endometriosis.

To sum up, inflammation of the pelvic tissues and adhesions, damaged fallopian tubes, altered immune system functioning, changes in the hormonal milieu of the eggs, poor implantation of a pregnancy, reduced egg quality, recurrent miscarriages are just a few of the ways endometriosis can affect fertility.

Is endometriosis a fatal condition?

Your surgeon may assess your endometriosis at the time of surgery on the basis of many parameters including quality of life affected by the disease. Your endometriosis's severity is determined by this score, which ranges from minimal (Stage 1) to severe (Stage 3) and (Stage 4). The success of pregnancies is correlated with this rating system. The hardest time becoming pregnant comes for women with severe (Stage 4) endometriosis, which results in significant scarring, blocked fallopian tubes, and damaged ovaries. These women frequently need high-tech reproductive therapy. Conception apart, these advanced grades of endometriosis also cause severe damage to urinary bladder, bowel and ureter causing morbidity and sometimes even mortality.

How to get pregnant with endometriosis?

In vitro fertilisation (IVF) is evolving into a potent and useful technique for women with endometriosis. Going for fertility treatment, after surgery, or endoscopic removal of all visible endometriotic lesions, give good conception rate with IVF to infertile patients.

Treatment choices and chances of a healthy pregnancy have never been higher for women who struggle with pain and infertility. Even while there are still many unsolved concerns regarding the actual origins and pathological processes of endometriosis, the majority of women who have it been nevertheless able to live healthy lives and have the families they want. To talk about your possibility of becoming pregnant while having endometriosis, to do fertility enhancement surgery and plan future IVF treatment protocol, get in touch with a gynae endoscopy expert.