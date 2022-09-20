FSH Levels: Understand How This Hormone Indicates Your Fertility Potential

Higher levels of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) indicate that there are fewer eggs available to ovulate. Here's all you need to know about FSH Test.

Struggling to get pregnant? Your doctor may recommend some fertility tests to understand the causes of your fertility issue. There are a few simple blood tests that can help determine your fertility potential. The follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) test is one of them.

To understand more about this fertility test, we connected with Dr. Nivedita Mishra, Fertility Consultant with Nova IVF Fertility East, Ranchi. Excerpts follow:

What is FSH and how it is related to women's reproductive health?

Reproduction is a complicated process, and the brain has a major role to play in it. It's the organ where the control mechanisms reside and the follicle stimulating hormone or FSH is one such mechanism that develops deep inside the brain in the pituitary gland. This hormone is responsible for the development of ovarian follicles which are the sacs within your ovaries that contain eggs. Through this interaction between the brain and the ovary, the most mature eggs go for ovulation and the less mature eggs will not. It is essential to make sure that the most superior egg in terms of quality gets to ovulate. This is the reason why humans only ovulate a single egg at a time unless they take fertility hormones.

When the ovary is struggling to produce eggs, the brain detects it and raises its FSH production. The ovary reacts to the increased levels of FSH and produces several mature eggs. That's the major way how the levels of FSH affect fertility. As a woman ages, her FSH levels start to rise and reach the highest at the time of menopause when the egg supply has been exhausted.

It is an important hormone to know about if you are aiming to learn more about fertility and reproduction.

How does this hormone affect a woman's fertility?

As women age, it is natural for the FSH levels to be high, and it reaches its highest point at the menopause when the egg supply has been exhausted. But if you have unusually high FSH levels, then it can mean that you don't have enough mature eggs for ovulation. The ovary produces its lifetime supply of eggs before birth and most of these eggs are stored to prevent them all from ovulating at once. The number of eggs is correlated to the levels of FSH as the higher FSH levels indicate that there are fewer eggs available to ovulate. Women with higher levels of FSH respond poorly to fertility medications or do not respond at all. Even fertility treatments like IVF would not work for them but if the patient is still young, she can still have some normal eggs with a mild elevation of FSH.

You may like to read

How a woman's FSH levels is measured?

FSH measurement happens via blood collection and the 2nd and 3rd day of your menstrual cycle is the right time to do it as it is most accurate when the estrogen is at its lowest. High estrogen levels can artificially lower your FSH production which can give you a false reading. You should also remember that the FSH levels found in your blood indicate the health of your ovary and they are not responsible for less egg production. If you consider manipulating your FSH level that won't help the ovary to recover eggs.

If you have not been menstruating for 1 year and found elevated levels of FSH in your blood then, it could mean that you are reaching menopause. But if it happens before the normal menopause age, then this condition is known as premature ovarian failure (POF). Since this condition results in loss of ovarian function, it leads to shortage/absence of viable eggs for maturity. Very few women with this condition are able to get pregnant naturally.

Consult a reproductive endocrinologist who will evaluate your condition and will suggest to you the most suitable treatment to deal with it.