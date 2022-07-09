Five Lifestyle Issues That Can Impact Your Fertility

Little things you do every day that could have a significant impact on your present and future reproductive health. Here's how to preserve your fertility.

Lifestyle plays a huge role among couples and over the last few years the incidences of couples facing fertility issues have increased. Having said that, this also differs from couple to couple as some may be able to conceive naturally and some may have a few underlying issues that needs to be addressed by a fertility expert.

There can be multiple factors hampering conception for couples. You need to pay particular attention to the little things you do every day that could have a significant impact on your present and future reproductive health, regardless of whether you're actively trying to conceive or haven't ever considered starting a family.

The following are some minor things that could impact your fertility.

1. Households Chemicals

The likelihood of a couple becoming pregnant can be lowered by exposure to specific chemicals, toxins, pesticides, and industrial substances. Being exposed to these dangerous substances can reduce your chances of getting pregnant by up to 29 per cent. Because PCBs, phthalates, and furan are frequently associated with infertility, look for products that are free of these substances when you go food shopping. Products for home cleaning and beauty contain these substances.

2. Sexual History

Sexual activity without protection increases your risk of contracting STDs, which, if untreated, can be fatal. One of the effects of this is infertility. Many STDs are asymptomatic in the beginning stages, but if left untreated, they can obstruct the reproductive system. Women are more likely than males to experience infertility because of STDs.

3. Stress

We frequently sweep the subject of stress under the rug because we view it as a normal aspect of contemporary living. However, you need to control your stress levels when you are planning a family. Although it is one of the less well-known causes of infertility, stress can have a significant negative effect. Increased levels of stress hormones can restrict both men's and women's reproductive systems, making it more challenging to become pregnant.

4. Smoking

We are all aware of the negative effects of chronic smoking. It can impact both men and women's fertility in addition to harming your lungs and raising your risk of contracting other ailments. Women are more likely than males to experience infertility as a result of smoking. Contrary to popular assumption, anybody who smokes is at danger, including occasional smokers, second-hand smokers, and those who smoke themselves. Smoking can cause an early onset of menopause in women and lower-quality sperm in males.

5. Caffeine

It's time to reduce your caffeine intake if you drink three to four cups of coffee every day. Consuming too much coffee can reduce sperm production. The repercussions are significantly worse for women. It can even increase the risk of miscarriage and be more harmful for women who are struggling with infertility. Limit your daily coffee consumption to 2 cups, each of which should contain no more than 250 ml.

How to preserve Fertility?

Limit your intake of sugar and carbohydrates and stay away from highly processed foods and foods containing Trans fats.

Your chances of ovulation and fertility will increase if you exercise regularly and keep your weight at a healthy level. Also, try to sleep soundly at night and have a regular sleep routine.

For healthy ovulation, consume meals high in fiber and vegetables with dark green leaves.

If you're having trouble getting pregnant, you should speak with a fertility specialist who can advise you on the best ART procedure for your unique situation.

Give up drinking and smoking to reduce your risk of experiencing infertility.

Practice yoga and meditation to reduce stress, as stress is a factor in infertility.

Conclusion

Young women should have a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet and regular exercise. For an early evaluation in cases of extended or irregular menstruation, a doctor's consultation is advised. Women who wish to start a family beyond the age of 35 are advised to get a fertility check done, as well as couples who experience infertility after one year of marriage. Although India now offers a variety of cutting-edge infertility therapies, 70 per cent of all cases just need the most basic care.

The article is contributed by Dr Vandna Narula, Senior consultant - IVF & infertility, Motherhood Fertility & IVF, Chandigarh.