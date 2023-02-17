Fertility Treatments: How AI Can Help With Best Embryo Transfer

Artificial intelligence (AI) will enhance the IVF process at every step where decisions are made

Selecting the best embryo is important for a successful IVF pregnancy. Let's understand the role Artificial intelligence (AI) plays in embryo selection and IVF treatments.

Assisted reproductive technology (ART), such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), is helping many couples struggling with fertility issues to realize their dream of becoming parents. In IVF, eggs and sperm collected from the couple or donors are combined in the lab. The embryos (fertilized eggs) are then transferred into the woman's uterus. It is crucial to pick the best embryo for a successful IVF pregnancy. Several factors are considered while picking an embryo for transfer. Use of Artificial intelligence (AI) in embryo selection has helped improved the success rate of IVF procedure significantly.

To understand how AI helps in selecting the best embryo for transfer, we connected with Dr Ramya Mishra, Apollo Fertility, Lajpat Nagar, Delhi.

Q. Enlighten us on the role of AI in embryo selection and IVF treatment.

Artificial intelligence (AI) will enhance the IVF process at every step where decisions are made. It helps the doctor to create a personalised treatment plan for each patient that will increase the success of IVF. This technique offers invaluable information to embryologists assessing the development of eggs, sperm, and embryos, making its use extremely beneficial.

TRENDING NOW

During Fertility and IVF Treatments, AI is used in:

Clinical Diagnosis to determine the Treatment Protocol

Defining the Stimulation Protocol

Grading of Oocytes and Sperms

Grading of Embryos

Genetic Diagnosis

Apart from automating this process, the AI model helps embryologists to precisely quantify size, area, shape, proportion, and symmetry, which a human cannot do. So, we can say that AI brings a lot more intelligence in the process.

Q. In terms of fertility treatments, what changes AI technologies may bring in the future?

Artificial intelligence will enable fertility experts to make more informed recommendations in the future. We will be able to learn new things about the reasons for infertility from patterns in patient data thanks to AI technologies that will go beyond their current limited utility for embryo selection. This will usher in a new era of standardisation, automation, and precision in fertility care.

You may like to read

Despite the obstacles, it is undeniable that AI is essential to the development of specialized fertility treatment and improving clinical birth outcomes. To fully incorporate AI in reproductive medicine, however, a lot of research and development work still has to be done.

Freezing embryos for future pregnancy

Couples undergoing IVF treatments can also store their extra embryos for later use. Embryo freezing (cryopreservation) is also a viable option IVF if you want to delay your pregnancy for a few more years. If you're undergoing hormone therapy, cancer treatment, gender affirmation surgery or any medical interventions that may affects your fertility, embryo freezing can be consider to preserve your fertility.

A doctor may also recommend freezing embryos in certain situations, such as ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome that can occur in some women taking hormone medications to stimulate the growth of eggs in the ovaries.

RECOMMENDED STORIES