Fertility Treatment: A Few Things That You Should Take Care Of If You Are Considering IVF

When couples keep postponing their decision to try IVF treatments, they must remember that they are not getting any younger.

If you are going for the IVF procedure, there are certain things that you should or should not do, which are important to increase your success rates.

There are a number of factors that cause infertility and make it difficult for couples to conceive on their own. This can be heartbreaking, but they have the support of medical technology where they can go for procedures like IVF to conceive. It is the process where the eggs and sperm are fertilized in a lab. Once they grow, the embryos are transferred back to the uterus of the mother, or they are frozen and preserved for future use. This sounds simple but that is just the basic overview of the whole IVF process which involves a lot of efforts and is time sensitive as well. The process is helping several couples to conceive but there are factors that affect the success rate of the procedure.

Going for the treatment will need commitment on your part, therefore it is important for you to know all the things that you should or should not do if you are going for the procedure. It is beneficial to know what this procedure entails and that there are certain things you should not do, to increase your success rates

Planning For IVF Pregnancy? Not These Dos And Don'ts

Here are a few things that you should keep in mind if you are considering IVF pregnancy.

Avoid alcohol and smoking: It is highly recommended to avoid smoking, drinking and taking unprescribed drugs. These can affect the success rate of the procedure. Thus, stay away from them for better results.

Not having a balanced diet is a big "No": A healthy and balanced diet will increase your chances of conception. Before you start any fertility treatment, make sure your diet is enriched with nutrients and vitamins you need. Nutritious food is essential for the process of producing healthy eggs and embryo implantation.

Avoid too much caffeine: Having multiple cups of caffeine a day decreases your chances of conception and increases risk of a miscarriage. Other sources of caffeine like colas, aerated fruit juices, energy drink too are to be avoided.

Being an ideal candidate - There are few cases where the chances of IVF success declines. Like if the patient is not producing quality eggs, conception can be a challenge. Other factors like weight and age also play an important role with the success rate of IVF. People with healthier bodies have high chances of conception. Thus, those with a high BMI will be told to lose weight before they opt for the procedure. Age also is a vital factor that affects IVF, as your age increases, the fertility decreases

Don't disregard the advice of experts: You might be unfamiliar with the process of IVF and that raises a lot of questions and confusions in your mind. But it is important to seek help from fertility specialists and counsellors who will be with you every step of the way.

Conclusion

So, there are a lot of lifestyle changes you may need to do before you go for the process which can feel like a task, but it is all worth it to have the family you always waited for. Of course, there are factors that are not in your control but whatever changes are possible should be made to better your success rates. It is important to be knowledgeable about the procedure to ask your doctor the right questions. This process can be stressful, but all of it is going to fade away once you see the positive results. Ask your doctor for the right advice and decide what is best for you.

The article is contributed by Dr. Preeti Mahawar, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility East, Uttam Kumar Sarani, Kolkata.

