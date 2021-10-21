Fertility Cannot Be Retained By Just Being Physically Fit, It Needs Timely Intervention

Exercising too frequently or too vigorously can affect fertility in some women.

Losing too much body fat through vigorous exercise may prevent you from ovulating, which could lead to fertility issues, says expert.

Being physically active by engaging in moderate exercise on a regular basis before and after becoming pregnant will aid in the health of your pregnancy and birth. Physical activity before and during early pregnancy has also been shown in studies to lower the risk of pregnancy complications such as gestational diabetes or pre-eclampsia.

Being physically active and exercising can help you become more fertile (the ability to get pregnant). Women who engage in regular, moderate exercise become pregnant faster than women who do not. It does not have to be a gym exercise class; it can be any activity. Exercising increases your heart rate, makes you breathe more quickly and make you feel more comfortable.

In moderate exercise, you should still be able to speak without pausing to catch your breath. Walking at a brisk pace, for example, qualifies as moderate activity.

If you have a high BMI and aren't getting pregnant as quickly as you'd like, intense exercise may help you lose weight and improve your fertility. But exercising too frequently or too vigorously can affect fertility in some women.

Physical activity and a low BMI

Your weight may be too low if your BMI is less than 18.5. If a person is underweight, it could be due to a variety of reasons. One reason could be that you are exercising too frequently or too vigorously and are not consuming enough calories to replace the energy you expend while exercising.

Vigorous activity is defined as any exercise that causes you to breathe quickly and deeply. You won't be able to say more than a few words without pausing for breath if you're working at this level.

Losing too much body fat through vigorous exercise may prevent you from ovulating (releasing eggs), which could lead to fertility issues. A low BMI can also pose health risks during pregnancy.

However, most women who are used to vigorous, intense exercise are unaffected by infertility and can maintain their level of activity throughout pregnancy and beyond. Infertility affects a few women who have a low or healthy BMI and engage in vigorous, intense exercise on a daily basis, such as elite athletes. This is more likely to be the case if you do not have regular periods.

This could be due to the stress that intense physical activity puts on the body, which can affect the hormones that regulate your period. This can lead to:

Irregular periods (also known as oligomenorrhoea)

Amenorrhoea which is characterised by irregular or missed menstrual cycles.

If you exercise vigorously and have been struggling to get pregnant or do not have regular periods, it may be beneficial to reduce your level of activity to a moderate level while also ensuring that you eat enough to replace the energy used during exercise.

IVF and exercise

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a kind of fertility treatment. In general, exercise advice for those undergoing IVF treatment is the same as for those attempting to conceive without treatment.

Moderate physical activity is safe and healthy, and it has not been shown to increase infertility. If you are having IVF treatment for ovulation problems and you exercise at a vigorous or intense level, your consultant may advise you to reduce your exercise to a moderate level instead during your treatment.

Exercise and male fertility

There is insufficient evidence to conclude that excessive exercise causes male infertility. If your partner is concerned about his fertility, he may be advised to do less exercise if he is extremely active, but there are likely other factors at work.

It is still essential that your partner exercises on a regular basis. Anyone who does not engage in physical activity is more likely to be overweight. Being overweight can have an impact on the quality and quantity of sperm in men.

You and your partner may find it beneficial to encourage each other to live a healthier lifestyle as you prepare to have a child together.

The article is contributed by Dr. Yamini Agarwal, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility East, Siliguri.

