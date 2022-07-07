Female Infertility: Factors That Can Affect A Woman’s Reproductive Health

Getting to know the factors that affect their fertility can help women be prepared and get themselves assessed on time.

Many more couples are starting their families later in life nowadays. As future moms and dads grow more focused on their careers, they plan to start having children later in life thus impacting the fertility rates. Among this, infertility has become a major public health concern which is affecting one out of every six couples worldwide, with a higher prevalence in developing nations like India. This brings the need of bringing awareness about fertility among Indian women.

There are several factors that can have an impact on a woman's fertility. Unfortunately, fertility and other aspects of reproductive health are generally ignored, until its too late. Knowledge and awareness around these topics can help women be prepared and get themselves assessed on time. Getting to know the factors that effect their reproductive health can also help them look at treatment options if they are faced with the diagnosis of infertility.

What is Female fertility?

Female fertility refers to a woman's ability to conceive a child. If you and your partner have been trying to have a baby with frequent, unprotected sex for minimum one year or at least six months if you're older than 35 with no success, you may want to consider getting your fertility assessed.

Infertility has become quite common. After one year of unprotected sexual intercourse, about 11 per cent of couples will have infertility the inability to conceive naturally. Infertility is a condition that affects both women and men equally. Infertility affects people of all genders, and people can take actions to enhance their fertility.

Symptoms of a Fertility Issue

It's not uncommon for a couple to realize they have a reproductive problem after a year of trying unsuccessfully to conceive. Many causes of infertility have no outward signs or symptoms. However, the following indicators may suggest a reproductive problem and necessitate a visit to a doctor:

You're 30 years old or more, and you've been trying to conceive for at least six months.

Menstrual cramps and abnormally light or heavy blood

Sexual dysfunction like erectile dysfunction or low libido

Menstrual periods that are irregular

You are under 30 years old and haven't conceived after a year of unprotected sexual activity

Heavy Period flow or unusual menstrual bleeding

Pelvic pain during sexual activity

Causes of Female Infertility Issues

Female fertility problems can be caused by a variety of medical conditions, such as:

Ovulation disorders are problems with the ovaries' ability to release eggs. Hormonal abnormalities like hyperprolactinemia, polycystic ovarian syndrome, and thyroid issues are among them (hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism).

Cervical or uterine Disorders like fibroids or polyps in the uterus

Fallopian tube damage or occlusion, which is usually caused by pelvic inflammatory disease.

Endometriosis, in which tissue that lines the lining of the uterus, develops outside of it.

Early menopause which is caused by primary ovarian insufficiency, that happens when the ovaries quit functioning and menstruation stops before the age of 40.

Lack of menstruation has been connected to medical conditions such as poorly controlled diabetes, celiac disease, and various autoimmune diseases such as lupus..

In certain cases, age of the women, weight, smoking habits, sexual history and alcoholism play an important role in determining women's infertility.

What treatment options are available for female infertility

Due to advancement in science and medicine, there are several assisted reproductive technologies that can help women conceive despite having fertility issues. There are medications, surgeries, treatments like IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) and IVF (Invitro fertilization) that have helped many women to achieve the dream of motherhood

Conclusion

Infertility is a prevalent problem that many women are unaware of. This could be due to the fact that few individuals are not comfortable discussing it. Many women in India do not know the indicators of infertility, which leads to late diagnosis. Only through knowledge dissemination and removal of stigma around fertility issues, can we make it easier for women to take charge of their reproductive health.

The article is contributed by Dr Y. Swapna, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Vijayawada.