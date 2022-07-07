- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Coronavirus
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
Many more couples are starting their families later in life nowadays. As future moms and dads grow more focused on their careers, they plan to start having children later in life thus impacting the fertility rates. Among this, infertility has become a major public health concern which is affecting one out of every six couples worldwide, with a higher prevalence in developing nations like India. This brings the need of bringing awareness about fertility among Indian women.
There are several factors that can have an impact on a woman's fertility. Unfortunately, fertility and other aspects of reproductive health are generally ignored, until its too late. Knowledge and awareness around these topics can help women be prepared and get themselves assessed on time. Getting to know the factors that effect their reproductive health can also help them look at treatment options if they are faced with the diagnosis of infertility.
Female fertility refers to a woman's ability to conceive a child. If you and your partner have been trying to have a baby with frequent, unprotected sex for minimum one year or at least six months if you're older than 35 with no success, you may want to consider getting your fertility assessed.
Infertility has become quite common. After one year of unprotected sexual intercourse, about 11 per cent of couples will have infertility the inability to conceive naturally. Infertility is a condition that affects both women and men equally. Infertility affects people of all genders, and people can take actions to enhance their fertility.
It's not uncommon for a couple to realize they have a reproductive problem after a year of trying unsuccessfully to conceive. Many causes of infertility have no outward signs or symptoms. However, the following indicators may suggest a reproductive problem and necessitate a visit to a doctor:
Female fertility problems can be caused by a variety of medical conditions, such as:
In certain cases, age of the women, weight, smoking habits, sexual history and alcoholism play an important role in determining women's infertility.
Due to advancement in science and medicine, there are several assisted reproductive technologies that can help women conceive despite having fertility issues. There are medications, surgeries, treatments like IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) and IVF (Invitro fertilization) that have helped many women to achieve the dream of motherhood
Infertility is a prevalent problem that many women are unaware of. This could be due to the fact that few individuals are not comfortable discussing it. Many women in India do not know the indicators of infertility, which leads to late diagnosis. Only through knowledge dissemination and removal of stigma around fertility issues, can we make it easier for women to take charge of their reproductive health.
The article is contributed by Dr Y. Swapna, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Vijayawada.
Follow us on