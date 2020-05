Infertility is estimated to affect 15% of couples globally, and the number is found to be higher in developing countries than in developed nations. Some studies suggest that infertility is over three times higher in some developing regions than in developed nations. Inadequate healthcare, unsafe abortions or untreated infections of the reproductive organs are identified as the causes of infertility in developing countries. Also Read - Signs of infertility that most women ignore

A UN data on world population stated that India is all set to surpass China as the world's most populous country by around 2027. But ironically, the data of a Bangalore-based medical technology company indicated that Indian couples are increasingly facing infertility issues.

Infertility is defined as not being able to get pregnant despite constant attempts. Female infertility is the inability to conceive a child or not being able to hold the foetus in the womb. There are various factors leading to female infertility. Age is one of them. With increasing age, a woman's probability of getting pregnant decreases naturally. Other factors include hormonal imbalance, eating disorder, alcohol, caffeine, obesity, stress, etc.

If you’re trying to conceive and have failed numerous times, it’s time you turn to mother nature for help. There are some special herbs that have been found to aid in conception and bringing a pregnancy to term healthily. We have listed below five such herbs to help you get pregnant:

Liquorice

Liquorice root extract helps detoxify and repair the liver, support the endocrine system and modulate the immune system. All these functions improve overall hormonal health. Liquorice also has anti-inflammatory properties, it helps balance blood sugar levels, aids digestion and helps cervical mucus production. Liquorice root extract is available as a tincture, or the root can be used to make a decoction. Caution: Avoid overconsumption, stick to the recommended dosage.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is one of the most important herbs in Ayurveda and it is used as a natural remedy for multiple illnesses. The herb is also well known for its ability to support healthy reproductive systems for both men and women.

Stress can affect the production of female hormones. Studies have shown that the stress hormone cortisol can reduce progesterone levels and negatively impact fertility and healthy menstruation cycles. Ashwagandha helps bolster your body’s ability to deal with stress and improves fertility. Ashwagandha root extracts can be taken as tincture or capsules.

Shatavari

Shatavari, also known as Asparagus racemosus, has been used for centuries in India as a treatment for infertility. A paper published in Biomedicine and Pharmacotherapy in 2018 suggested that this herb may improve conditions such as hormonal imbalances and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). In addition, it helps modulate the immune system and reduce stress. It can be consumed as an extract or in capsule form.

Castor Oil

Applying castor oil on your lower abdomen can help stimulate the lymphatic system, the circulatory system and improve the function of liver. Improving the functions of these organs help support healthy reproductive systems.

How to use castor oil pack –

Soak a piece of flannel cloth in castor oil and keep it until it’s saturated.

Then place it over your lower abdomen

Cover it with a plastic sheet, weighed down with a hot water bottle and cover it with a towel

Relax for 30-45 minutes. Remove the pack and clean your tummy

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is believed to help reduce insulin resistance, one of the factors that cause PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) in women. Estimates say 1 in 10 women have PCOS, which is a major cause of infertility. Cinnamon can also help control heavy menstrual bleeding. Cinnamon root extracts can be taken as tincture or the bark can be powdered to make capsules.